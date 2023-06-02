Students’ lives ‘forever changed’ as Bray Adult Learning Centre awards certificates

Serendipity Chorus, from Bray, performing at the graduation ceremony which was held in Coláiste Ráithín.

Bray Adult Learning Centre was delighted to welcome Kildare Wicklow Education & Training Board Chief Executive Dr Deirdre Keyes, for the long-awaited ceremony where the eager students were presented with their certificates having completed a range of courses at the Centre in 2022-23.

Students and tutors joined Dr Keyes in Coláiste Raithín, on Tuesday May 16, on a wonderful evening of celebration to reward all the hard work undertaken by staff and students over the last year.

Dr Keyes congratulated the students on their achievements and presented certificates to the adult learners.

Christine Wray, Coordinator of Bray Adult Learning, acknowledged the effort and commitment it takes to return to learning as an adult and told the students they should be “proud of their achievements”.

Two speakers on the evening, Marta and Sylwia, described their adult learning journeys and how their lives have been changed as a result. The students were joined in their celebrations by their family and friends who had been there to support and encourage them as they progressed along their respective journeys.

Bray Adult Learning Centre provides a first step back into education for adult learners who wish to return to education and improve their basic skills.

This was a particularly busy year in the Centre as it welcomed a large group of Ukrainian students to its English language classes. The Centre offers a wide range of part-time courses and QQI modules at Levels 2, 3, 4 and 5.

This year, students worked on a range of modules, including Reading, Listening and Speaking, Communications, Art, Wellbeing, CV and Interview Skills, Word Processing, English for Speakers of Other Languages, Digital Skills, and Information Technology Skills.

Over 600 students completed part-time courses at the centre in the last academic year.

Many of these programmes were aimed at people developing the skills and confidence needed for the changing economy and society. Courses at the Adult Learning Centre are a great start for anyone who is thinking about returning to education or up-skilling for the job market.