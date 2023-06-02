Wicklow

Change county

Students’ lives ‘forever changed’ as Bray Adult Learning Centre awards certificates

Happy students after their graduation ceremony.

At the Bray Adult Learning Centre Graduations 2023 were Elena Chugai, Maryna Varych, Inna Monchenko, Olga Grosul, tutor Sarah-Jane Fortune, Olena Molchanova and Tetiana Mykhailova. Photos: Leigh Anderson.

Staff member Sylwia Jarmul speaking at the event.

Eugene Vylka, Alina Vylka, Olena Kuliavina and Liam McGarry.

Melissa and Sarah-Janes's level 4 class.

Serendipity Chorus, from Bray, performing at the graduation ceremony which was held in Coláiste Ráithín.

Chief Executive of KWETB Dr Deirdre Keyes presenting Ana Vapnisen with her certificate.

Bray Adult Learning Centre Graduations 2023: Marina Kovalchuk, tutor James Cusack and Larysa Fedorova.

Bray Adult Learning Centre Graduations 2023:. Tetiana Mykhailova.

Chief Executive of KWETB Dr Deirdre Keyes presenting Daniel McDyer with his certificate.

Jackie McDyer and son Daniel, with Cllr Melanie Corrigan and daughter Rebecca.

Tutor Melissa Colleran with student Siew Meng Lee.

Bray Adult Learning Centre Graduations 2023: Dudu Walton.

Bray Adult Learning Centre Graduations 2023

thumbnail: Happy students after their graduation ceremony.
thumbnail: At the Bray Adult Learning Centre Graduations 2023 were Elena Chugai, Maryna Varych, Inna Monchenko, Olga Grosul, tutor Sarah-Jane Fortune, Olena Molchanova and Tetiana Mykhailova. Photos: Leigh Anderson.
thumbnail: Staff member Sylwia Jarmul speaking at the event.
thumbnail: Eugene Vylka, Alina Vylka, Olena Kuliavina and Liam McGarry.
thumbnail: Melissa and Sarah-Janes's level 4 class.
thumbnail: Serendipity Chorus, from Bray, performing at the graduation ceremony which was held in Coláiste Ráithín.
thumbnail: Chief Executive of KWETB Dr Deirdre Keyes presenting Ana Vapnisen with her certificate.
thumbnail: Bray Adult Learning Centre Graduations 2023: Marina Kovalchuk, tutor James Cusack and Larysa Fedorova.
thumbnail: Bray Adult Learning Centre Graduations 2023:. Tetiana Mykhailova.
thumbnail: Chief Executive of KWETB Dr Deirdre Keyes presenting Daniel McDyer with his certificate.
thumbnail: Jackie McDyer and son Daniel, with Cllr Melanie Corrigan and daughter Rebecca.
thumbnail: Tutor Melissa Colleran with student Siew Meng Lee.
thumbnail: Bray Adult Learning Centre Graduations 2023: Dudu Walton.
thumbnail: Bray Adult Learning Centre Graduations 2023
Tom GalvinBray People

Bray Adult Learning Centre was delighted to welcome Kildare Wicklow Education & Training Board Chief Executive Dr Deirdre Keyes, for the long-awaited ceremony where the eager students were presented with their certificates having completed a range of courses at the Centre in 2022-23.

Students and tutors joined Dr Keyes in Coláiste Raithín, on Tuesday May 16, on a wonderful evening of celebration to reward all the hard work undertaken by staff and students over the last year.

Dr Keyes congratulated the students on their achievements and presented certificates to the adult learners.

Christine Wray, Coordinator of Bray Adult Learning, acknowledged the effort and commitment it takes to return to learning as an adult and told the students they should be “proud of their achievements”.

Two speakers on the evening, Marta and Sylwia, described their adult learning journeys and how their lives have been changed as a result. The students were joined in their celebrations by their family and friends who had been there to support and encourage them as they progressed along their respective journeys.

Bray Adult Learning Centre provides a first step back into education for adult learners who wish to return to education and improve their basic skills.

This was a particularly busy year in the Centre as it welcomed a large group of Ukrainian students to its English language classes. The Centre offers a wide range of part-time courses and QQI modules at Levels 2, 3, 4 and 5.

This year, students worked on a range of modules, including Reading, Listening and Speaking, Communications, Art, Wellbeing, CV and Interview Skills, Word Processing, English for Speakers of Other Languages, Digital Skills, and Information Technology Skills.

Over 600 students completed part-time courses at the centre in the last academic year.

Many of these programmes were aimed at people developing the skills and confidence needed for the changing economy and society. Courses at the Adult Learning Centre are a great start for anyone who is thinking about returning to education or up-skilling for the job market.