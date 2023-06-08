Stella Cinema and health shop bound for Bray Central

Bray Central is not just a shopping centre, but a “whole new shopping, restaurant and recreation district” in the heart of Bray, Councillor Erika Doyle, Cathaoirleach of Bray Municipal District, said as she officially opened the complex on Saturday, June 3.

Reminiscing on her own family’s experience in the town’s retail sector, Cllr Doyle described how her uncle’s shop, WJ Owens, occupied a place on Bray’s Main Street for over 60 years as she shared her memories of “watching the people of Bray going about their business from my granny’s kitchen, on a first floor window on the Main Street”.

Bray Central has had a long gestation, and Cllr Doyle enlightened those gathered on the arduous path everyone involved in it took since the mid-1990s, when the members of the then Bray Urban District Council saw an opportunity to revitalise the town centre using tax breaks available at the time to develop the car park.

Three different planning applications followed between 1997 and 2004, “each more extensive than the last, until the recession brought a halt to the project,” she said.

The portion of the site not in public ownership was put into receivership and acquired by the council.

“And so for a while there was nothing,” she said. “But critically, the site was safe from rash decisions, many of which were made elsewhere during this period. Recognising the need for private finance, but the desire to regain control of the project, the council, now Bray Municipal District, developed a partnership with Oakmount Properties, and in 2017 planning permission was granted for the development that was retitled Bray Central. We thought we were home and dry at that point. What could possibly go wrong?”

The centre had effectively been in the works for almost 27 years, previously under the name of the 'Florentine' centre, with previous attempts made by developer Ballymore to develop the site failing under planning issues, followed by a downturn in the economy.

Cllr Doyle pointed to the “all-encompassing nature of the challenges” compounded by “Covid protocol and site shutdowns, post-Covid societal changes, Brexit” all of which pushed the completion date out.

"But communication remained strong between the council and Oakmount during this period until finally, in early 2023, snags were snagged and the first units opened their doors,” she said.

"We have already seen signs of the potential of this space. The good weather has brought outdoor seating to Butlers Chocolate Café, Wow Burger and Elephant and Castle. I know Sally’s Ice Cream will be open any day now. We are all excited to see the anchor units progress and the cinema is eagerly awaited by the whole town, young and old alike.

"Over time the units will fill and the space will occupy a position that is more than the sum of its parts. It will grow and develop and become enmeshed with older Bray until eventually nobody will remember what was here before.”

Lisa Rocca, CEO of Oakmount, welcomed Butlers Chocolate Café to the complex and confirmed that works are underway for anchor tenants Penneys and Sports Direct.

She added: “Sally’s Hand Rolled Ice Cream have almost completed their fitout and are expected to open in the coming weeks, just in time for summer. Furthermore, landlord works have completed in Unit 3 for Holland & Barrett, who will be commencing their fitout shortly and are expected to open in early Autumn. The Stella Cinema fitout works have commenced, and an opening date will be announced in due course.

“There are numerous exciting new tenants finalising their legal processes who will be announced soon. Needless to say, we have been very busy but are very excited to see what the next few months will bring to the town of Bray.”

Cllr Doyle added: “What Bray Central has done is created a new area for not just shops, but for people. A pedestrianised plaza with side street access. A reimagining of what a retail development can offer. A shopping district instead of a shopping centre. While we hope the current and planned tenants will be here for a long time, we know that over time businesses turn over. But this new part of Bray Main Street, the refurbished Victorian buildings, the new perspective on the main street, will remain.

“We know that to create sustainable communities, the emphasis needs to shift from building to placemaking. Even when we design for retail, the focus should be on human-centred considerations. It is people who shop and live in town centres, not numbers.”