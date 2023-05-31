Wicklow

Change county

St David’s Greystones rewards students for year of sport, arts and academic excellence

The Excellence in Science Awards are presented by Gary Lynch to Brian Woods (Senior Cycle Chemistry), Tom Killilea (Senior Cycle Physics), Alannah Lynch (Junior Cycle Science) and Ellie O'Malley (Senior Cycle Biology).

Abigail Doyle and Ryan Leahy jointly receiving the Transition Year Margaret Aylward Student of the Year Award from Deputy Principal Louise O'Sullivan, teacher Morgan Ryan and Principal Simon Carey.

The Excellence in Business, Accounting and Economics awards presented by Orla Curley to Mikolaj Majcher (Senior Cycle), Kate MacAdam (Junior Cycle) and Stephen Mullen (Senior Cycle).

The Excellence in Religious Education Award is presented by Miriam Kane to Rían O'Gorman (Junior Cycle).

Lena Gleeson receiving the 1st Year Margaret Aylward Student of the Year Award from Michelle Bailey.

The Excellence in Geography Award presented by Eoin Geoghegan to Poppy Mullally (Junior Cycle) and Alex Labachov (Senior Cycle).

Teagan Mullally receiving the Excellence in Gaeilge (Junior Cycle) Award from Brian Hallissey and Bryan O'Dowd.

Bryan O'Dowd presenting the Excellence in French Award to Luke Kiernan (Junior Cycle).

Jessie Anne Sheridan presenting the Excellence in Visual Arts Award to Hannah Mahony (Junior Cycle) and Excellence in Art Award to Emilie Fahy (Senior Cycle).

The Excellence in English Award is presented by Craig Gardner to Poppy Mullally (Junior Cycle) and Darragh Kelly (Senior Cycle).

The Excellence in Home Economics Award presented by Tara Noone to Shauna Mitchell (Senior Cycle) and Conor McGrath (Junior Cycle).

Twins Deaglán and Eoin O'Neill with their awards for Excellence in Engineering and Technology in Wood.

Ella Andrews receiving the 2nd Year Margaret Aylward Student of the Year Award from Daniel Boland.

Jaime Fernandez presenting the Excellence in Spanish Award to Kiera Danilova (Junior Cycle) and Robert Shparuta (Senior Cycle).

Kate Macadam receiving the 3rd Year Margaret Aylward Student of the Year Award from Deputy Principal Louise O'Sullivan and Principal Simon Carey.

Darren Timlin presenting the Excellence in Technology in Wood Award to Eoin O'Neill (Junior Cycle), and the Excellence in Construction Studies Award to Andrew Bowes (Senior Cycle).

The Excellence in History Award is presented by Michael Doyle to Óisín Waters (Junior Cycle) and Brian Woods (Senior Cycle).

The Excellence in PE award presented by Eoghan Dunne to Rían O'Gorman (Junior Cycle) and Kenzi Francis (Senior Cycle).

Mike Hassett presents the Excellence in Graphics Award to Kiera Danilova (Junior Cycle), and the Excellence in Design and Communications Graphics Award to Duncan Gillespie (Senior Cycle).

At the St David's Greystones Awards Day, Joyce Murphy presented the Excellence in Music Award to Kate MacAdam (Junior Cycle). Photos: Leigh Anderson.

Bryan O'Dowd presenting the Excellence in French Award to Ellie O'Malley (Senior Cycle).

The Excellence in History Award is presented by Michael Doyle to Óisín Waters (Junior Cycle) and Brian Woods (Senior Cycle).

thumbnail: The Excellence in Science Awards are presented by Gary Lynch to Brian Woods (Senior Cycle Chemistry), Tom Killilea (Senior Cycle Physics), Alannah Lynch (Junior Cycle Science) and Ellie O'Malley (Senior Cycle Biology).
thumbnail: Abigail Doyle and Ryan Leahy jointly receiving the Transition Year Margaret Aylward Student of the Year Award from Deputy Principal Louise O'Sullivan, teacher Morgan Ryan and Principal Simon Carey.
thumbnail: The Excellence in Business, Accounting and Economics awards presented by Orla Curley to Mikolaj Majcher (Senior Cycle), Kate MacAdam (Junior Cycle) and Stephen Mullen (Senior Cycle).
thumbnail: The Excellence in Religious Education Award is presented by Miriam Kane to Rían O'Gorman (Junior Cycle).
thumbnail: Lena Gleeson receiving the 1st Year Margaret Aylward Student of the Year Award from Michelle Bailey.
thumbnail: The Excellence in Geography Award presented by Eoin Geoghegan to Poppy Mullally (Junior Cycle) and Alex Labachov (Senior Cycle).
thumbnail: Teagan Mullally receiving the Excellence in Gaeilge (Junior Cycle) Award from Brian Hallissey and Bryan O'Dowd.
thumbnail: Bryan O'Dowd presenting the Excellence in French Award to Luke Kiernan (Junior Cycle).
thumbnail: Jessie Anne Sheridan presenting the Excellence in Visual Arts Award to Hannah Mahony (Junior Cycle) and Excellence in Art Award to Emilie Fahy (Senior Cycle).
thumbnail: The Excellence in English Award is presented by Craig Gardner to Poppy Mullally (Junior Cycle) and Darragh Kelly (Senior Cycle).
thumbnail: The Excellence in Home Economics Award presented by Tara Noone to Shauna Mitchell (Senior Cycle) and Conor McGrath (Junior Cycle).
thumbnail: Twins Deaglán and Eoin O'Neill with their awards for Excellence in Engineering and Technology in Wood.
thumbnail: Ella Andrews receiving the 2nd Year Margaret Aylward Student of the Year Award from Daniel Boland.
thumbnail: Jaime Fernandez presenting the Excellence in Spanish Award to Kiera Danilova (Junior Cycle) and Robert Shparuta (Senior Cycle).
thumbnail: Kate Macadam receiving the 3rd Year Margaret Aylward Student of the Year Award from Deputy Principal Louise O'Sullivan and Principal Simon Carey.
thumbnail: Darren Timlin presenting the Excellence in Technology in Wood Award to Eoin O'Neill (Junior Cycle), and the Excellence in Construction Studies Award to Andrew Bowes (Senior Cycle).
thumbnail: The Excellence in History Award is presented by Michael Doyle to Óisín Waters (Junior Cycle) and Brian Woods (Senior Cycle).
thumbnail: The Excellence in PE award presented by Eoghan Dunne to Rían O'Gorman (Junior Cycle) and Kenzi Francis (Senior Cycle).
thumbnail: Mike Hassett presents the Excellence in Graphics Award to Kiera Danilova (Junior Cycle), and the Excellence in Design and Communications Graphics Award to Duncan Gillespie (Senior Cycle).
thumbnail: At the St David's Greystones Awards Day, Joyce Murphy presented the Excellence in Music Award to Kate MacAdam (Junior Cycle). Photos: Leigh Anderson.
thumbnail: Bryan O'Dowd presenting the Excellence in French Award to Ellie O'Malley (Senior Cycle).
thumbnail: The Excellence in History Award is presented by Michael Doyle to Óisín Waters (Junior Cycle) and Brian Woods (Senior Cycle).
Tom GalvinBray People

ST David’s Holy Faith Secondary School, in Greystones, had its Presentation Day on Thursday, May 18, when the school awarded excellence in a range of activities, including sports, arts and academic excellence. The school also announced its 5th Year Prefects and Senior Liaison team for the coming academic year.

The school is always proud to celebrate its successes with a light-hearted albeit busy presentation ceremony.

This year’s event was busy however, with an expanded version of what the staff and students are used to, seeing the addition of Margaret Aylmer Academic Awards for each year group, subject awards at Junior Cycle and Senior Cycle Level, Arts awards for all of the extracurricular activities and school show and of course, the awards for all facets of the sports programme.

The awards are not always presented to the highest scoring or highest achieving in any category. The school recognises excellence in all fields, but other aspects are also rewarded on the day. Whether it be a student who was a positive role model and helped to coach younger students, or a consistently reliable member of a school committee, a plethora of students have gone home with a very diverse collection of medals, trophies and shields.

Mr Huw Davies was also presented with congratulatory gifts by his year group who wished him well in his new role as Deputy Principal. While sporting awards of particular note were presented to Mark Hayden, who won the Gerard Scully Award for Sporting Excellence, and the 1st Year Girls’ Soccer Team, who won Team of the Year Award.

The school also announced the names of its 20 incoming 5th Year prefects, as well as the names of the students selected for the senior liaison team, consisting of the Head Boy and Girl, Two Deputy Head Boys and two Deputy Head Girls.