St David’s Greystones rewards students for year of sport, arts and academic excellence

Mike Hassett presents the Excellence in Graphics Award to Kiera Danilova (Junior Cycle), and the Excellence in Design and Communications Graphics Award to Duncan Gillespie (Senior Cycle).

Darren Timlin presenting the Excellence in Technology in Wood Award to Eoin O'Neill (Junior Cycle), and the Excellence in Construction Studies Award to Andrew Bowes (Senior Cycle).

Twins Deaglán and Eoin O'Neill with their awards for Excellence in Engineering and Technology in Wood.

ST David’s Holy Faith Secondary School, in Greystones, had its Presentation Day on Thursday, May 18, when the school awarded excellence in a range of activities, including sports, arts and academic excellence. The school also announced its 5th Year Prefects and Senior Liaison team for the coming academic year.

The school is always proud to celebrate its successes with a light-hearted albeit busy presentation ceremony.

This year’s event was busy however, with an expanded version of what the staff and students are used to, seeing the addition of Margaret Aylmer Academic Awards for each year group, subject awards at Junior Cycle and Senior Cycle Level, Arts awards for all of the extracurricular activities and school show and of course, the awards for all facets of the sports programme.

The awards are not always presented to the highest scoring or highest achieving in any category. The school recognises excellence in all fields, but other aspects are also rewarded on the day. Whether it be a student who was a positive role model and helped to coach younger students, or a consistently reliable member of a school committee, a plethora of students have gone home with a very diverse collection of medals, trophies and shields.

Mr Huw Davies was also presented with congratulatory gifts by his year group who wished him well in his new role as Deputy Principal. While sporting awards of particular note were presented to Mark Hayden, who won the Gerard Scully Award for Sporting Excellence, and the 1st Year Girls’ Soccer Team, who won Team of the Year Award.

The school also announced the names of its 20 incoming 5th Year prefects, as well as the names of the students selected for the senior liaison team, consisting of the Head Boy and Girl, Two Deputy Head Boys and two Deputy Head Girls.