‘Some progress’ has been made on Bray to Greystones Cliff Walk

The Bray to Greystones Cliff Walk which has been closed since 2021.

The ongoing closure of one of Wicklow’s most prized coastal amenities, the Cliff Walk, was raised yet again at the April meeting of Greystones Municipal District.

Councillors Stephen Stokes, Lourda Scott and Mark Barry all enquired about its progress and were informed by District Engineer Ruairi O’Hanlon that some progress had been made and meetings had taken place with landowners, with further meetings planned to examine a route to move the path inland.

Any new route would inform costs and also involve solicitors, so the pace of progress is naturally slow as a result.

Wicklow County Council’s proposal to permanently re-route the Greystones section of the walk further inland has taken some time. The council has been engaged in ongoing discussions with landowners about acquiring land but this process is taking longer than expected.

The Cliff Walk between Bray and Greystones has been closed since 2021 due to a number of landslides.

Parts of the walk had become unstable due to prolonged periods of heavy rainfall in January and February that year. Some of the landslides were visible from the walk but others were not and were considered too dangerous, as people using the walk would not be aware of the risks.

The Council investigated the feasibility of an alternative route as a diversion over the most hazardous sections and have been engaged with landowners to work on the plans.

While an alternative ‘loop’ route was mapped out as a temporary measure, diverting walkers from the dangerous sections and up to Bray Head, in October last year on the Bray side, a substantial rock fall compounded issues, closing the walk and the loop option entirely.