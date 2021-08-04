Six intimate live shows to be staged at Russborough during new festival

‘We Are Family’ is a series of six intimate live shows set to take place on August 13, 14 and 15 at Russborough House, organised by Kaleidoscope.

This family-friendly experience features Ryan McMullan, Lyra, JC Steware, Dublin Gospel Choir, Cairde, Africian Gospel Choir, Lea Heart, Odhran Murphy, Bobbi Arlo as well as DJ sets from Rigsy and Tracy Clifford.

We Are Family will host a crowd of 500 for both a matinée and evening show each day, with gates opening at 12 noon and 4pm respectively.

Embracing the outdoor summer We Are Family will capture the essence of those free-spirited festival vibes we all miss so much but at a smaller capacity which is in line with current government guidelines. Whether it’s enjoying theatrical pop-ups or main stage singalongs, there will be circular, distanced pods, marked out on the surrounding grass to help families self-manage and feel safe and secure.

The Main Stage will be at the heart of the action, where festival goers will have plenty of room for dancing with your nearest and dearest in designated pods, while the Boompaloompa area will offer eats with beats as it plays host to an array of DJs, walkabout theatre, surprise pop-up performances and best-in-class festival food vans; get ready to tuck into delicious delights and festival flavours galore! Our Zero Bar will offer thirst quenching alcohol-free beer, delicious mocktails and minerals but if you’re looking to enjoy a few tipples why not BYOB?

In line with their family-friendly philosophy, providing entertainment for all ages is a priority for organisers of Kaleidoscope, ITickets for shows are limited, so families who have bought or attended Kaleidoscope festival before will have first dibs on tickets. General tickets will be available for purchase now (see www.kaleidoscopefestival.ie for details). Tickets cost €79.00 for a family of four and €20 for individuals, not including booking fee. Event pods will be designated to a maximum of six people. (Parking €3 per car on arrival).

The super clean site will have extra cleaning crews and waste management staff on-hand throughout the experience, along with extra toilets and other services to make sure that venue hygiene is at its most tippy-top. Event attendees will be required to socially distance as well as wearing masks when outside of their stationed event pod.

All adult attendees will be asked to provide proof of vaccination/high immunity/negative PCR or antigen test result. Alternatively you can avail of a free antigen test at the gates - see www.kaleidoscopefestival.ie/FAQs for more info.








