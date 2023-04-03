Simon Harris backs Greystones Community College and vows to make new building project ‘my priority’

Minister Simon Harris has offered his “total and full support” to the Greystones community, following the devastating news that the Greystones Community College building project will not be ready to accommodate new students at the start of the next academic year, in September 2024.

Speaking after a meeting with Principal Ruairi Farrell, he said: “Greystones Community College has been an incredible addition to our community, and I am absolutely determined that the new building project that has been promised for the school is delivered as a priority.

“This week, I discussed this matter with the Minister for Education and other Government colleagues to ensure that Greystones Community College does not get left behind.

“This morning’s meeting with Principal Farrell was very useful to gain an update from his perspective, and I intend to vigorously pursue this issue and make sure we receive concrete timelines as to when progress will be made. The staff, along with the current and future students of Greystones Community College, deserve no less.”

It comes as the Department of Education informed the school earlier this month that works were currently on hold due to “capital financial pressures”.

The new building – which is to include 37 general classrooms, 20 specialist classrooms, a PE hall and a special education unit – was expected to be built by September 2024, but Mr Farrell said the news from the department had put paid to any plans to have the facility in time for the start of the next academic year.

Furthermore, it means the available spaces at the school are further reduced for 2024. For admission to the Greystones Community College in 2023, the school received well over 400 applications for just 144 places.

Mr Harris, who attended St David’s Secondary School in Greystones, moved to offer some comfort to the community that all is being done to progress the project.

“In recent years, we have seen a very significant amount of investment and progress in Greystones school buildings, and indeed across County Wicklow,” he said.

“Greystones, my own hometown, has gone from being a town with only one secondary school to now having three. We have seen expansions in Temple Carrig, refurbishments and an expansion in St David’s, and now the final piece in the jigsaw is that we see Greystones Community College receive its permanent home and a state-of-the-art building.

“I will endeavour to continue to keep the residents of Greystones updated on this matter and will keep working to ensure that this vital facility is delivered for the Greystones community.”