Signal Arts Centre looks beyond Wicklow for its open exhibition winners

An artist from Blackrock, in Dublin, and another all the way from Galway, have emerged as this year’s winners of Bray’s Signal Arts Centre Open Exhibition, following the opening evening which took place on Friday, August 11.

The judge this year was Kate Strain of Kunstverein Aughrim, the contemporary arts centre in the Wicklow village, which is Ireland’s first art organisation based on the European model of a kunstverein (from the German word kunst meaning ‘art’ and verein meaning ‘club’ or ‘association’) and is part of the franchise established by Kunstverein in Amsterdam.

Kate is a curator of contemporary art and from 2016–2021 she was the artistic director of Grazer Kunstverein, in Austria and she chose the work of Blackrock artist Tara O’Reilly, titled ‘Monologue’ as the Best in Show winner, which comes with a prize of €1,000, and a piece entitled ‘Dedicated to the Memory of Hale Zukas (1943-2022)’ by Galway’s Gerri O’Brien, as the Judge’s Choice winner.

Artist Gerri describes the artistic practice as something which “crosses the definable categories of art, craft and design where I employ hand-stitched text to explore pertinent issues relating to the human condition and socio-political subjects including identity, encroachment and perceptions of ‘women’s work’. Recent work has been informed by extracts from my work(ing) diary where borrowed texts, meandering words and unedited, inner musings are documented. My current work comments of the silent, repetitive, and reparative essence of hand-stich, where thinking and making merge seamlessly to generate new concepts for my practice.”

Signal Arts Centre said it has always held the belief that there is a huge amount of talent that goes unrecognised, and that an opportunity should be there for all artists to exhibit their work.

This is the 11th year of the exhibition, which attracted 87 entrants.

Last year, William Caffrey’s ‘Bray Backstand’ was chosen as the ‘Best in Show’ winner after it was selected from a total of 95 eclectic and vibrant artworks. The exhibition is open to the public until Sunday, August 20.