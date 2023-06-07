Shouldn’t be ‘standard practice’ to cancel DARTs on bank holidays, says Wicklow councillor

At the monthly meeting of Greystones Municipal District, a motion was presented in the name of Councillor Stephen Stokes that ‘Greystones Municipal District should write to Irish Rail requesting that maintenance works should not normally be scheduled on back to back bank holiday weekends, unless essential.’

Cllr Stokes said the motion “really speaks for itself” and that the members should be sending correspondence to Irish Rail arguing that it shouldn’t just be “standard practice” to close down the rail line between Greystones and Dun Laoghaire every bank holiday weekend.

Cllr Stokes added that the closures meant local businesses were adversely affected, with disruptions for people travelling into Dublin and vice versa.

Read more Bray Council to ask Irish Rail why DART services are disrupted on bank holiday weekends

Referring to the last bank holiday in May, Cllr Stokes said it had a huge impact on people travelling to the Leinster rugby match. He added that there was a “lot of frustration on social media” over the issue.

Councillor Derek Mitchell said Irish Rail “wouldn’t be doing it unless they needed to do” and that it can’t always be done during the week as it is more disruptive to commuters. He added that the option to work at night is not always feasible. However, he did suggest that a shuttle service could run between Bray and Greystones.

Cathaoirleach Gerry Walsh reiterated the damage caused by the closures to local businesses, remarking how quiet the town is on bank holidays, which is exacerbated by the closure of the cliff walk.

In a statement on its website, Irish Rail said: “We choose selected Bank Holiday weekends to undertake projects of significant scale – the extra weekend day allows us to achieve more progress more efficiently, while avoiding impacting those crucial weekday customers. We don’t schedule works at St Patrick’s weekend and only occasionally at the August weekend, which are particularly important for tourism.”