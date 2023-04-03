Sharon Shannon to play Easter show in Wicklow

In June 1989, Sharon Shannon was rehearsing and demoing tracks for her first album, when she was whisked away to Glastonbury festival with The Waterboys and never looked back. That first eponymous album went on to become the best-selling album of traditional Irish music ever released in Ireland.

In the 30 years that have elapsed since then, Sharon has recorded 10 studio albums, five live albums, four ‘Best of’ compilations and three live Concert DVDs. She has also received bucket loads of awards and was the youngest ever recipient of the Meteor Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009.

While she is best known for her button accordion and fiddle technique, there is a lot more to her artistry than that.

She is also renowned for her collaborations across several musical genres - you name it – hip-hop, cajun, country, reggae, classical and even rap. She also played on both Steve Earle’s original Galway Girl and on Mundy’s cover (which was an even bigger hit for the Irish singer/songwriter than it was for US troubadour, Earle).

She is still most at home embracing her roots though, and has been hugely influential in promoting Irish music, here and abroad.

Her latest live album ‘In Galway’ features the ridiculously talented Alan Connor, and if you like what you heard on that then you are in luck, as the duo are heading to Bray’s Mermaid Theatre, on Saturday, April 8.

Between them, they produce a magical acoustic sound, stemming from the marriage of their separate influences. Alan’s background is firmly in rock and blues (he cites Rory Gallagher as a major source of inspiration) and as a multi-instrumentalist is equally proficient on piano and electric guitar.

He also plays stomp – essentially stamping the feet – combining pedals and effects to create a driving groove and sound loops to conjure up a wall of sound that would make Phil Spector green with envy.

The pair have a natural chemistry together, which has grown into a musical friendship over the last two years on the road; a road that takes them to the intimate space of Bray’s Mermaid Theatre where you can enjoy what is sure to be a truly magical show.