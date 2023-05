Ed and Lauren McKenna with pet Bailey at the Catherine Fulvio BBQ demonstration in Outdoor Living at Glen Of The Downs. Photo: Leigh Anderson

Bank Holiday Out & Abouts. The Brady, Byrne, O'Neill, McCorkell and McMurrough families enjoying the Bray Wanderers V Treaty United match at the Carlisle Grounds on Monday

Ilona, Attracta and Cara Van Rensburg with Senan Duignan in Glen Of The Downs. Photo: Leigh Anderson

Jesse Jacob and Sean Croke with their son Louie in Glen Of The Downs. Photo: Leigh Anderson

Bank Holiday Out & Abouts. Ian, Caeden, Evan and Eve McDermott at the Bray Wanderers V Treaty United match on Monday

Photographer Leigh Anderson was out and about in Bray and surrounding areas across the May Bank Holiday weekend and captured plenty of folk enjoying their long weekend.