See photos as Vintage Car Club hit the road to enjoy the splendour of Wicklow

It may not have been the Gumball Rally, but who needs a super car when you can enjoy the highways and byways of County Wicklow in a vintage Morris Minor, Mini or even a 1921 Vauxhall 3098?

So it was that the Garden of Ireland Vintage Car Club set out from the landmark Grove Bar, in Kilpedder, on Easter Monday morning for the club’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt.

With pretty miserable weather to begin with, vintage wipers were thankfully not called into play as the motoring gods rose to bless them all with some sunshine as the hunt proper got under way.

A total of 18 cars left the Grove Bar and after a short drive on the N11 reached the village of Delgany and turned onto Bellview Hill to take in the beautiful views of the Little Sugar Loaf and Bray Head.

The convoy then crossed back over the N11 and up by the side of the Big Sugarloaf to pass through Roundwood Village and on to Djouce Wood. The route then meandered down what is known locally as The Black Footsticks, with sweeping views of the Wicklow and Dublin Mountains and Powerscourt Estate, before negotiating the hair-raising bends on the Glencree Road to pause for breath in Enniskerry village.

The motorists returned by the Powerscourt Estate once more to reach Plucks, of Kilmacanogue, for a well-deserved lunch and a prizegiving ceremony, where Andrew Latewood was crowned as the winner, with Seamus and Marion and Carmel and Clodagh coming in joint second.

The Garden of Ireland Vintage & Classic Car club was formed in 2009 and has grown to host a current membership in excess of 100 vintage vehicle enthusiasts. Membership is open to all age groups covering all geographical areas of County Wicklow. The club boasts some incredible vehicles that span the ages, from antique (pre-1905 to 1918), vintage (1919 to 1930), post-vintage (1930 to 1945) and classic (1946 to 1987).