See photos as north Wicklow communities embrace the Street Feast movement

A number of community celebrations took place around Bray, Greystones and elsewhere in Co Wicklow

Tony and Siobhan Fitzpatrick, Esmay and Donal Flynn, Anna Mazzarotto and Susan Grogan, at the New Road street feast in Greystones.

Reconnecting with the neighbourhood is what this year’s Street Feast was all about – although, if you were only getting to hear about it this year, then you are more than likely the person who this initiative is aimed at.

On the go for 13 years now, organiser Sam Bishop, from Newtownmountkennedy, said that what began as the germ of an idea for a youth project among a group of four friends, turned into something bigger when the need for building communities came to mind with the huge growth in new estates around the country and people “no longer knocking on each other’s doors”.

In the beginning, it was envisioned that the idea to get people together would only work in an urban setting but communities can get together anywhere there is space and in Wicklow on Sunday, June 25, there were 80 events registered, with 35 in Greystones alone and 12 in Bray – Bray has a bit of work to do, but as Sam pointed out, many went ahead without being officially registered, such as the one in the People’s Park, so we can reserve judgment on Bray’s community spirit until next year.

To point to its growing popularity, there were 432 street feasts registered in Dublin.

The Department of Rural and Community Development is the core funder of the project, with additional funding provided by Wicklow County Council.

Registration entitles you to a party pack, with all you need to create the right atmosphere – bunting, streamers, hats and so on and Sam says the ‘free’ bits and bobs do help get the numbers.

It’s not about making everyone “best friends” but is more about fostering a culture of caring and encouraging people to “check in on each other” without fear, Sam adds.

Without bemoaning the dreaded neighbourhood Whatsapp groups, where people can air their grievances without interacting at all, he believes that people should instead rediscover how to navigate issues by coming together to have a “conversation in public”.

While the idea to promote large-scale street parties was looked at, Sam believes smaller, neighbourhood affairs are far more conducive to relationship building. It’s a feast, but it’s not a festival, after all.