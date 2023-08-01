See photos as King of Greystones triathlon winners crowned

Dr Shannon Kelly on the final straight as she wins the women's category of the King of Greystones triathlon. Photo: Leigh Anderson

Thousands of spectators lined the streets of Greystones last weekend as 450 competitors took part in the annual King of Greystones Triathlon in aid of the Gavin Glynn Foundation.

The scenic town of Greystones was awash with colour as spectators, volunteers, and proud family members cheered on the runners who were each undertaking the massive challenge in aid of a very worthy cause.

Dr Shannon Kelly, an impressive young woman who supports the Gavin Glynn Foundation, was the fastest female in the sprint event with a time of 1:07:17, while another huge Gavin Glynn Foundation supporter Alex Grey crossed the finish line as the fastest male in a time of 1:01:05.

Meanwhile, in the ‘Try-a-Tri’ event, Karen Whelan took home the crown in the women's category with an impressive time of 1:12:11, and Richard Hegarty was the fastest male, finishing the race in 1:09:46.

All proceeds from the event go directly to The Gavin Glynn Foundation, which was set up in memory of local boy Gavin Glynn who passed away from cancer in October 2014.

Gavin’s father John, who is the race director and director/co-founder of the Gavin Glynn Foundation, was delighted with the turnout on the day and hopes to announce the total funds raised – which he expects to be in excess of €60,000 – over the coming days.

“The King of Greystones has been running for 21 years, with the Gavin Glynn Foundation being associated with it for the last seven years, and we had another brilliant year again this time around,” John said.

“We had 450 competitors, and I’d say there were probably another 1,500 people watching it from the sidelines – it was just an unreal turnout altogether.

“We owe a huge thanks to our volunteers. There were around 120 of them, with 30 people from Tesco, people from the convention centre, from all around Greystones and friends and family.

“We’re still counting up all the donations, but I’d say we’re easily over the €60,000 mark. We had a group of 20 people that we trained to do the triathlon this year, then we had a group of 10 from Avoca, and between the two of them, I think they raised about €43,000, which is just a phenomenal amount altogether. We also had a family in Kilkenny raffle off a watch which raised €12,000.

“Of course, King of Greystones is priceless for us to keep providing our services. We put a lot of effort into it, and it’s by far our biggest hosted fundraiser of the year. Our general fundraising has been going really well too lately, and we’ve had a lot of people from Wicklow and beyond doing great fundraisers.

“These donations are so sorely needed, and allow us to continue our vital work through the foundation.

“We had a call last week about a three-month-old baby diagnosed with an eye tumour, and another on Friday from a family of five who need to be in Germany on Wednesday. Then there is a teenage girl who is going away to Essen next week, and two kids going to Bermingham this week for treatment of eye tumours.

“It costs €15,000 to fully support a family to go to Germany because they’ll be gone for six weeks, with flight and accommodation and everything, so the funding is absolutely vital.

“We can't thank everyone who donated, fundraised, volunteered their time and took part in The King of Greystones this year, and indeed for all our fundraisers this year and since the foundation was established.

“Your generous contributions mean that we know when a family rings us, that we have the funding in place to support them when they need it, and that we’re ready to support them straight away – which is simply priceless for these families.”