See photos as Emer O’Neill supports Bray For Love community day
Bray People
TV host and Bray resident Emer O’Neill showed her support for Bray For Love’s community day last weekend, tying in with the national Street Feast day
In partnership with the Bray Area Partnership, Bray For Love invited local residents to get to know some of their new residents from Ukraine and further afield.
Bray For Love is a movement promoting Bray as welcoming, diverse and multi-cultural. This initiative was designed as a fun Sunday at the Carlisle Grounds for families and included face painting and a bouncy castle.
See photos from the event in our gallery above captured by photographer Leigh Anderson.