See photos as Emer O’Neill supports Bray For Love community day

Emily Lupasco and Emily Kotliarenko at the Bray For Love community fun day. Photo: Leigh Anderson

The Bray For Love community fun day at the Carlisle Grounds Bray. Photo: Leigh Anderson

Olena and Evelina Pozdniak at the Bray For Love community fun day. Photo: Leigh Anderson

. Leah and Alex Ben-Israel, Catherine Mosinki and Aubrey Molapise at the Bray For Love community fun day. Photo: Leigh Anderson

Caoila Costello, Fionn Jones, Donagh and Tadhg McElroy at the Bray For Love community fun day. Photo: Leigh Anderson

Sunny Rae and Emer O'Neill at the Bray For Love community fun day. Photo: Leigh Anderson

TV host and Bray resident Emer O’Neill showed her support for Bray For Love’s community day last weekend, tying in with the national Street Feast day

In partnership with the Bray Area Partnership, Bray For Love invited local residents to get to know some of their new residents from Ukraine and further afield.

Bray For Love is a movement promoting Bray as welcoming, diverse and multi-cultural. This initiative was designed as a fun Sunday at the Carlisle Grounds for families and included face painting and a bouncy castle.

