See photos as Bray’s Sunday Summer Sounds kick off at the bandstand

The Sunday Summer Sounds has returned to the Victorian bandstand in Bray on selected Sundays throughout the summer.

This series of free concerts will feature big band performances for anyone who fancies pulling up a deckchair (you’ll need to bring your own though) and dipping into a picnic basket (you’ll need to bring that too) for a few cheese and pickle sandwiches (and those), while you listen to some rousing music with the family.

The Bray Concert Band played on Sunday, July 16, and the members, who meet every Tuesday at 7.30pm at Christ Church, in Bray, put on a jovial performance for all gathered on what turned out to be a – thankfully – sunny afternoon, given the torrential rain over the weekend.

While most people who are heading to the seaside town for the Fun Fair, the free movies and, of course, the Bray Air Display, mark your diaries for these Summer Sound events as they will continue throughout the summer with some uplifting music to really stir the senses.

The line-up for the remaining events are all Sundays, with the exception of one which takes place on Tuesday, August 29. ​

August 6 - Live Brass Band

August 13 - Airport Police and Fire Service Band

August 20 - Blanchardstown Brass Band

August 27 - St. James Brass Band

August 29 - Hot Aire Brass Band (Tuesday at 11 am)

September 3 - Ardee Brass Band

September 10 - Airport Police and Fire Service Band