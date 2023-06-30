Wicklow

See photos as Bray School Project pupils enjoy annual art day

Bray School Project Art Day. Artist Kelly Hood with Cillian Anderson, Aoife Anderson and Julia Sobolewska on the paint-a-cow stand. Photos: Leigh Anderson.

Bray School Project Art Day. Amelia Campbell Dowling and Gabriel Karra at the basket weaving table.

Bray School Project Art Day. Naya O'Connor Landaluce making a giant bubble.

Bray School Project Art Day. Ollie Larkin, Lily Stevens and Ned Boole at the calligraphy table.

Bray School Project Art Day. Evelyn Lawless, Rebecca Fox, Oliver Brooks and Aidan Hourigan-Bonnin.

Bray School Project Art Day. Layla Daly, Sam Eccleston, Darragh Anderson, Debbie Murray Dargan, Lynn Easton and Oisin Easton at the rock painting table.

Bray School Project Art Day. Amy Fitzpatrick, Senan Smyth, Rosie Nelson and Belle Barrett Cahill in the storytelling tent.

Bray School Project Art Day. Back row: Max Lennon, Eoin Quigley, Liam Delaney and Henry Vance. Front: Aaron Groome, Mateusz Rylski, Freddie Gillick and John Murphy.

Clara Rodriguez Petit and Mina Farrell at the yoga corner.

Tom Galvin
Bray People

Bray School Project’s Annual Art Day, which is always a highlight in the school calendar, took place on Thursday, June 22, in beautiful sunshine on the school grounds. More than 100 artists and volunteers ran diverse arts activities for the children, from Junior Infants all the way up to 6th class.

Speaking about the day, Bray School Project’s new Principal, Alan Bedford, said: “When I first started here in December, the children were keen to check with me that we would still have our Art Day. I have heard so much about it in the months coming up to last Thursday.

"I have to say, I was blown away by the lovely atmosphere, the number of volunteers and the sheer scale of the event. This isn’t something that could be easily replicated, it has grown over years and years and is the highlight of our school calendar.”

Tara Kelly, who has been involved in Art Day for 15 years, said: “As a volunteer on the Hattitude stall, I have had the pleasure of meeting so many children. The stall invites the children to think of a character and we quickly pull together a costume. Their ideas are wonderful and it’s a joy to meet them. As a community, Art Day has been so successful in bringing parents together and each year brings new ideas and enthusiasm.”

Clara Rodriguez Petit and Mina Farrell at the yoga corner.

