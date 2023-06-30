See photos as Bray School Project pupils enjoy annual art day

Bray School Project’s Annual Art Day, which is always a highlight in the school calendar, took place on Thursday, June 22, in beautiful sunshine on the school grounds. More than 100 artists and volunteers ran diverse arts activities for the children, from Junior Infants all the way up to 6th class.

Speaking about the day, Bray School Project’s new Principal, Alan Bedford, said: “When I first started here in December, the children were keen to check with me that we would still have our Art Day. I have heard so much about it in the months coming up to last Thursday.

"I have to say, I was blown away by the lovely atmosphere, the number of volunteers and the sheer scale of the event. This isn’t something that could be easily replicated, it has grown over years and years and is the highlight of our school calendar.”

Tara Kelly, who has been involved in Art Day for 15 years, said: “As a volunteer on the Hattitude stall, I have had the pleasure of meeting so many children. The stall invites the children to think of a character and we quickly pull together a costume. Their ideas are wonderful and it’s a joy to meet them. As a community, Art Day has been so successful in bringing parents together and each year brings new ideas and enthusiasm.”