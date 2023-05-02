See photos as Bray Jazz Festival swings into town

Heinrich and Lisa Hoffmann with Kevin Haughey enjoying the Andrea Jones Quartet at The Harbour Bar during the Bray Jazz Festival. Photo: Leigh Anderson

Bookended by the Art Blakey Chart’s stunning show at The Whale Theatre, in Greystones, and the sublime Lars Danielsson’s Liberetto Quartet and Bog Bodies at Mermaid Arts Centre , in Bray, the 22nd Bray Jazz Festival was a feast of music for jazz lovers.

Local artists, such as Bray’s Aoife Doyle, entertained in the crowded bars as people strolled up and down the fringes, then after three days, it was all over but the shouting. People certainly want more of the same for next year. And for festival organiser George Jacob, it was an ambitious but successful occasion.

“It was another amazing year. Great attendances, and full houses at a lot of the shows, including down in Greystones where there were full houses at Whale Theatre each night.

"We stretched ourselves a little this year,” he added, “putting on 10 bands across five shows over three days at Mermaid Arts Centre, and while it was sometimes a bit technically complex to keep things running smoothly and on time, it did, thankfully, run like clockwork. In the end, with great music and a great reception from the audiences, it made it all worthwhile.

“We're extremely grateful for the continuing support we get for the festival, and look forward to doing it again.

"Thanks again to everyone – musicians, venues, sponsors, service provides and the many others who support Bray Jazz Festival. Without you, we couldn't do it.”