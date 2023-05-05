See photos as Blathnaid Treacy launches Nuala O’Toole’s latest exhibit

Presenter Blathnaid Treacy launched the latest exhibition by the esteemed Bray painter Nuala O’Toole, at the wonderful Nine Restaurant, on Albert Walk, in Bray on Friday evening, April 28, to a warm and welcoming crowd.

Nuala, whose work features stylish, contemporary paintings and ‘”evocative figurative images”, mostly of women, started her career as assistant director at Sullivan Bluth studio, where she worked on full length animation films, including An American Tail and the Land Before Time. Nuala has also worked as an art teacher in St Thomas's and, as a filmmaker, made a feature about domestic violence for the Bray Women's Refuge.

Nuala says she sells most of her work from her own home and studio on Meath Road, as passers-by who see her at work in the window simply knock on her door. Now 74, Nuala says the extrinsic values of sales are not her number one concern, as art is something she is happy to be able to do. Her paintings are currently installed at Nine Restaurant and you can see more of Nuala's work on: facebook.com/Fionnuala O'Toole Artist