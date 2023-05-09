‘Saturday Night Fever’ film set for screening at Whale Theatre in May

Given its cultural and commercial impact, it is hard to believe that Saturday Night Fever started out as a low-budget film, wait for it . . . in 1977. For those of a certain vintage who are now fumbling with their fingers, that would be 46 years ago.

To put that in perspective, and to make those of a certain vintage feel a little nostalgic (let’s not say old), the first McDonald’s restaurant opened on Grafton Street in 1977. The Boomtown Rats released their first single in 1977 (no point telling you what it was, you won’t remember it anyway). Elvis died, at just 42, in 1977. Star Wars was released in cinemas, as was Rocky. Abba’s ‘Dancing Queen’ hit the charts . . . you get the picture.

But for the Bee Gees, the soundtrack album tapped perfectly into the zeitgeist of the 1970s as it took disco from the New York underground into the mainstream, even though their involvement in the film did not begin until post-production.

Hits such as Stayin’ Alive, Disco Inferno, More Than A Woman and Night Fever topped singles charts all over the world, and helped make the film’s soundtrack album the greatest selling album of all time. That is until Thriller, five years later. Along with the success of the movie, the soundtrack is the second best-selling soundtrack album of all time after the soundtrack to The Bodyguard.

The film also made Travolta a star and gave The Bee Gees a second wave of success. Although, while it has held up well in the public imagination, be warned, it is darker than people care to admit, with scenes of violence and gratuitous sex.

As a refresher, Travolta, in his breakthrough performance at age 23, plays 19-year-old Tony Manero, an Italian-American native of Brooklyn, who lives for his nights on the dance floor, usually followed by getting drunk and climbing up the pulleys of the Verrazano Narrows Bridge, among other silly antics.

But most of his daylight hours are drab, since he lives with his tiresome mother and father, as well as a brother who recently quit the priesthood. While working at a dead-end job at a paint shop, he’s obviously talented enough to become a dancer but doesn’t seem to have the drive to get there, until . . . well, you get to find out all over again.

So put on your dancing shoes and prepare for a singalong and dance fest at Whale Theatre, Saturday, May 13 at 8pm. Admission is €12, which includes that 70s staple, a box of popcorn.

