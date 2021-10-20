Sarah appointed as information officer

Sarah Greene has been appointed as information officer at Bray Citizens Information Centre.

Sarah is originally from Portlaoise, County Laois where she lives with her husband, Philip. She travels every day from Portlaoise to Bray CIC where she provides information, advice, assistance and advocacy to her clients.

Sarah’s interest in information began when she was a teenager where she was the person to whom people gravitated when they had a problem that needed solving.

In 2018, she successfully applied for the position of Information Officer in Portlaoise which was part-time.

She really enjoyed the work which was both fulfilling and challenging. She came into the office every day during the pandemic which was hectic as many other services were not available at the time.

Sarah wished to continue to work with the Citizens Information Service as a long term career so when a full time job opportunity came up in Bray CIC she decided to apply. She loves working in Bray where the people are so warm and friendly. Bray CIC can be contacted on 0818 07 6780