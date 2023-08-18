RTÉ2 to screen Wicklow filmmaker’s eerie documentary on New York in the grip of the pandemic

The cream of the crop of short Irish films are currently being screened every Monday night on RTE2, and the attention turns to Bray on Monday, August 21, as Mark O’Toole’s Outside In is being broadcast as part of the Short Screen series.

The film, which has won 10 festival awards recounts how Mark and his family survived during the pandemic shutdown in new York City during the spring of 2020, when more than nine million people disappeared from its streets.

It’s a personal diary of an eerily empty metropolis and captures the surreal experience of a teeming city laid bare, as well as offering signs of hope for its future.

​Having lived in New York for more than 20 years, Bray-born filmmaker Mark O’Toole returned to his home town and to the familiar setting of the Harbour Bar for a screening in February this year.

The bar is familiar, since it is where Mark grew up, with his family having owned the venue, and it was where he spent a lot of time helping out his late father, Des, and his uncle, Paul.

Making a documentary during a global shutdown was no easy task – Mark couldn’t rent camera equipment, so he was forced to innovate and shot the entire film on his iPhone, learning on the go how to edit, and working remotely with his production crew via Zoom.

He said the iPhone was a good choice in the end, given it is how most people document their lives these days – via their smart phones. It also offered a “level of realism” that captured the empty streets so vividly.

As the pandemic hit his adopted city, Mark said he was confronted with a choice of being a casual, passive observer or an active one; or as he put it in advance of the screening in the Harbour Bar this year: “Be an armchair witness glued to the TV waiting for signs of hope, or be outside looking in and document a city devoid of its usual bustling nine million denizens, its car horns, its brash sounds of life.

“This was filmed when a thousand people a day were dying from Covid in New York City,” he said. “The fear was palpable. You will see a perspective that many will never see in their lifetime. In that process I rediscovered what is special about New York City and all cities, while also navigating family life.”

Despite the overarching sentiments of “isolation, anxiety and horror” the viewer will undoubtedly feel, ultimately, Mark said, the film does give “hope for the future”.

Outside In will be shown on RTE2, at 11.35pm, on Monday, August 21. You can watch the trailer at: outsideindoc.com