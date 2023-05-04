Riders gear up for two Wicklow cycle challenges

Two fantastic Wicklow cycling challenges for all abilities are set to take place on Saturday, May 13 in aid of two very worthy causes.

The annual Wicklow Mountains Cycle Challenge in aid of lung cancer research at St James’s Hospital, Dublin and the fifth annual Pedal For Pieta in aid of mental health charity Pieta House and organisers Enniskerry GAA are set to kick off Bike Week 2023 in the Garden County.

Organised by the St James’s Hospital Foundation, the popular Wicklow Mountains Cycle event starts and finishes on the stunning grounds of Russborough House in Blessington, with two routes to choose from.

The 50km route brings cyclists on a beautiful, looped tour of Blessington Lakes before returning back to Russborough House, while the 100km route - described as “the toughest 100km in Wicklow” – is a more demanding route, taking cyclists up some of the most notorious climbs in the Wicklow mountains including the Sally Gap, Shay Elliott and Slievemaan.

The Wicklow Mountains Cycle Challenge has raised more than €100,000 in much-needed hospital funding since 2016. This year’s proceeds will be used to improve patient care at St James’s Hospital and purchase specialist equipment to assist in lung cancer research.

Cyclists on the 100 km route will depart at 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. for the 50 km route. There will be sandwiches/refreshment lunch stops on each route and all participants will be entered into a prize draw, kindly sponsored by Joe Daly Cycles, and will receive a discount on entry to Russborough House.

To register and find out more information, visit www.wicklowcycle.ie.

On the same morning on the other side of Wicklow in Enniskerry, the Pedal For Pieta 40km and 80km cycles will kick off from the village at 10am, with registration opening on the day at 9.15am.

The shorter route skirts around The Great Sugar Loaf to Kilmacanogue, before descending to Newtownmountkennedy and Newcastle. The rolling roads continue up through Kilcoole and into Delgany, before the homestretch through Kilmacanogue and back to Enniskerry.

The longer route takes challenging roads down to Laragh then turns towards Rathdrum, taking in Rathnew, Greystones and Bray Head on the return to Enniskerry.

There will be a refreshment stop on both routes with fruit, water, snacks and jellies and music and finger food that evening in Powerscourt Arms Hotel for all cyclists from 7pm. All sponsorship raised will be split between Pieta House & Enniskerry GAA.

Search ‘Pedal for Pieta’ at eventbrite.ie to sign up.