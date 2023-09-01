Rents for new Wicklow tenants ‘go from bad to worse’ as costs hit €1,553

Wicklow Sinn Féin TD John Brady has said that the latest Residential Tenancies Board rent index report shows “things are going from bad to worse” for renters under Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Wicklow was among 16 counties that had standardised average rents in new tenancies above €1,000 per month in the first quarter of the year, with the average rent for the county coming in at €1,553 (up from €1,475.89 in Q1 2022), which is just at the level of the national average.

Looking closer at the figures by area, the average rent for Bray (East) comes in at €1,385.53 but for Greystones the average rent comes in at €1,738.44. Elsewhere in the county, the average rent in Wicklow town is €1,571.00; Arklow €1,331.61; and Baltinglass €1,347.99.

The rent index measures rental price developments faced by those taking up new tenancies in the private sector and is not compiled to provide a measure of the rents being paid by existing tenants.

Nevertheless, it shows a year-on-year increase of 8.9 per cent nationally, with the standardised average rent in newly registered tenancies coming in at €1,544 per month in Q1 2023.

Commenting on the figures, Deputy Brady said: “The RTB rent index report (published September 1) shows that things are going from bad to worse for Wicklow renters under Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. This disaster is the legacy of this Government and of 12 years of Fine Gael in power.

“Instead of cutting rents, under Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael rents are rocketing upwards, to levels that people on ordinary incomes in Wicklow simply cannot afford. Wicklow has had an increase of over 25.6% in the last year alone. With the average new rent in Wicklow now at over €1,553 it is clear this Government is failing a whole generation.

“The impact on people across Wicklow is devastating. We have entire generations locked out of home ownership, paying sky high rents while struggling to save for a deposit and fearing they’ll never own their own home.

“The people of Wicklow need change urgently. The bottom line is we need a Government that will cut rents and build homes. Sinn Féin in government would stand up for renters in Wicklow to end the housing crisis by delivering genuinely affordable homes,” he concluded.