Reigning Irish champion makes all the right moves to win Bray Rapidplay Chess comp

Bernadette Stokes (Greystones) with Bray Councillor Joe Behan for the Ceremonial Opening Move at the 29th Annual Bray Rapidplay Chess Tournament 2023, in Greystones.

Liam Moran, from Greystones, at the 29th Bray Rapid Chess Tournament, in Greystones.

Eavan Gleeson, Dublin (left) competes against Flavia Bastos Scully, from Greystones (right), at the 29th Annual Bray Rapidplay Chess Tournament in Greystones.

The reigning Irish Champion, Grandmaster Alexander Baburin, has won the 29th Annual Bray Rapidplay Chess Tournament, which took place at Greystones Bridge Club on Sunday, August 27.

Councillor Joe Behan was on hand to make the ceremonial opening move and in his opening remarks thanked everyone for visiting County Wicklow for the event and wished the competitors an enjoyable day of chess.

The event was a huge success and sold out with a total of 90 entrants. Two International Masters – Sam Collins and Oleg Gubanov – also participated.

The tournament took place in Greystones Bridge Centre for a second time and players travelled from across Ireland to contest the seven-round event.

Stella Li, of the Master Chess Club, in Stillorgan, earned the ladies’ prize, while local man Eric Bennett was the highest local finisher in 14th place.

Meanwhile, Greystones women Bernadette Stokes and Flavia Bastos Scully were the highest placed local female finishers.

Councillor Stephen Stokes, who was one of the organisers, praised the organising committee and Greystones Bridge Centre.

“The Bray-Greystones Chess Club were lucky to have a great team including Tom Janowski, Eugene Rellis, Bernadette Stokes and Niall O’Higgins,” he said. “Greystones Bridge Centre is an outstanding venue. On behalf of Bray-Greystones Chess Club, we would like to thank them for hosting us. The day was a big success.”

Chess has undergone a new wave of popularity in recent years with the success of the Queen’s Gambit on Netflix.

The Bray-Greystones Chess Club is currently recruiting players for the upcoming Leinster League season.

Anyone seeking more information can email braygreystoneschessclub@gmail.com.