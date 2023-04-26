Recovering drug addict who was ‘at death’s door’ credits Wicklow treatment centre for his new lease of life

As Ireland’s drug use conversation opens up, Conor Brown tells reporter Tom Galvin his story of going from living in a tent near Darndale, drinking four bottles of vodka a day to a new life and career at Tiglin in Greystones

“We have now begun the most ambitious and far-reaching discussion on drugs use and national drugs policy that has ever taken place in Ireland,” were the words used by Paul Reid, chairman of the Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs Use, who closed its inaugural meeting on April 16 having barely scratched the surface of the the “breadth and complexity of the issues” facing the 100 members.