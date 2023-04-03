Rail works to halt Easter DART services to Bray and Greystones

There will be no DART services between Dun Laoghaire and Bray/Greystones over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend (stock image).

Essential engineering works are set to halt DART services between Dun Laoghaire and Bray/Greystones over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend

The works scheduled by Irish Rail will take place on Saturday, April 8, Sunday, April 9 and Monday, April 10. On each of these days DART services will stop at Dun Laoghaire and both Bray and Greystones stations will be closed.

Dublin Bus and Go Ahead Ireland are set to accept valid tickets within the affected area.

Irish Rail said the works include overhead line renewal, train protection system works and level crossing works, as well as works on the new station at Woodbrook, between Shankill and Bray.

Customers have been advised that the Rosslare services will also be impacted, and anyone planning on using those services should note the following changes to the regular timetable:

Saturday, April 8:

The following services will operate and there will be bus transfers from Connolly to Greystones. A second bus will operate from Dun Laoghaire to Bray and Greystones.

08:05 Connolly to Rosslare Europort

13:36 Connolly to Rosslare Europort

18:38 Connolly to Rosslare Europort

The following services will operate to Greystones only. Bus transfers will be in operation from Greystones to Connolly. A second bus will operate from Greystones to Bray and Dun Laoghaire.

06:45 Gorey to Dundalk

07:20 Rosslare Europort to Connolly

12:55 Rosslare Europort to Connolly

17:55 Rosslare Europort to Connolly

Sunday, April 9 and Monday, April 10:

The following services will operate as bus transfers from Connolly to Greystones. A second bus will operate from Dun Laoghaire to Bray and Greystones.