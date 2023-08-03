Raffle of Knocksink Woods painting raises funds for campaign to protect Wicklow beauty spot

Richard Nairn speaking at the Protect Knocksink Wood Campaign event at Schoolhouse For Art in Enniskerry. Photo: Leigh Anderson

THE raffle of a painting of Knocksink Woods by Carl Strickland has raised €4,500 for the Save Enniskerry Protect Knocksink campaign.

Permission for a large scale development has been granted in Enniskerry near to the biodiversity hotspot and local residents and environmental experts, concerned at the irreparable damage that could be caused, started a fundraising initiative to cover the cost of a judicial review.

The results of the painting raffle were announced at a special event held at the Schoolhouse for Art in Enniskerry village, which also featured a talk by renowned Wicklow author and ecologist Richard Nairn.

Councillors Rory O’Connor, Melanie Corrigan and Erika Doyle were also in attendance, along with Deputy Steven Matthews.

The holder of the winning raffle ticket for the painting was local woman Carol Elders.

Carl Strickland said: “We had a good turnout on the day and were delighted with all the support we received.

“The event was also held in conjunction with the Shaking Bog, who have also been great supporters of the campaign.

“It was a lovely evening and we were lucky in that the sun came out and it wasn’t tipping rain, which has been rare over recent weeks,” added Carl. “We raised €4,500 which will go toward our campaign fund.”

Speaking about the creation of the painting, Carl Said: “I carried out the oil and canvas painting of Knocksink Woods in Autumn of last year. The painting was then on display at the large window at Kingfisher’s Kitchen, who have been absolute stalwarts in their support of our efforts, so thanks to Trish and everyone involved.

“We received plenty of support from people from Enniskerry and north Wicklow, but also from people from south Dublin, who regularly visit Knocksink Woods over the weekends for walks. They also took great interest when the painting was on display at Kingfisher’s Kitchen and also bought tickets for the raffle.”

Meanwhile the fundraising campaign continues, with those involved heartened by the great support they have so far received.

Carl said: “We are on the last leg in terms of reaching our target of raising €50,000 and are down to the last few thousand that needs to be raised. All funds raised will go towards the cost of the judicial review.”