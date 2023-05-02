Purple House calls for volunteers to join 2023 Camino trek

If the Camino de Santiago is one of those items on your wish list that is perennially put off, then autumn is the season for you, as Purple House is organising another trek in September, to help raise funds for life-changing cancer services, including support through counselling, support groups, survivorship programmes, education and hospital transport.

The trek will take place from the September 3-10, 2023 and will include a fully guided trek over six days from Sarria to Santiago de Compostela.

The last 100km of the Camino Frances from Sarria to Santiago is the perfect tour if you want to experience the classic Camino trail.

This is the most popular Camino de Santiago stage and it’s a great option if it’s your first time walking the Camino de Santiago. It perfectly captures the essence of the Camino as you meet fellow pilgrims, discover local traditions and reward yourself with good food (and some local wine) after your day’s walk.

The Purple House package includes guides, transfers, meals and a holiday pack with all the info you need. The fundraising target is €10,000. To sign up, visit Purplehouse.ie or go to idonate.ie/event/purplehousecaminotrek2023