‘Progress’ on road signage as funding outlined at June meeting of Bray Municipal District

A vehicle-activated speed sign which will be installed in areas of Bray.

At the June meeting of Bray Municipal District, the elected members were informed of the allocation of funding for the roads programme in the district for 2023, with works progressing on the following roads in the area:

Bray Business Park (€80,000) completed last year

L-1002: Boghall Cottages (€85,000) completed surface inlay

L-5813: Hazelwood (€50,000) road contract 2 complete

L-1962: Killarney Lane (€60,000) road contract 2 complete

L-55212: Berryfield Lane (€75,000) road contract 2 complete

R-760: Church Hill, Enniskerry (€91,000) Drainage works starting June 19

L-5007: Ballyman Road (€120,000) works specification under review

L-1957: Novara Avenue (€37,000) road contract 2 complete

R-766-135: Putland Road (€50,000) road contract 2 complete

L-1963: Kilbride Lane (€80,000) road contract 2 complete

R-117: Knocksink Road (€27,000) works extent under review

L-1019: Glencormack (€110,000) drainage works commenced

L-1015: Deegan’s Lane (€66,060) road recycling and SD contract awarded

The proposed restoration maintenance works were also submitted for 2023. The budget allocation for the Bray MD is €49,530 and works planned for late June include:

L-10034: Balinagee Hill (€9,000) surface dressing

R-755: Roundwood Road (€10,530) surface dressing

L-1015: Deegan’s Lane (€10,000) surface dressing

L-1015: Onagh (€20,000) surface dressing

Some €70,000 has been approved for extending previous safety improvement works at the R755 Rocky Valley Road at Healy’s Pottery. This will entail drainage works and a footpath extension with associated lining and signing. €45,000 funding has also been approved for further safety improvement works on the R117 in the vicinity of the Cookstown Road junction.

A contract has also been awarded for the installation of a driver feedback sign and vehicle activated sign (VAS) in the Bray district. The northbound approach to the Glenwood bend on the Herbert Road has been chosen for the VAS sign and the northbound approach to the Blind Lane junction on the Dargle Road has been chosen for the driver feedback sign. Poles have been erected and signs are awaited.

Separately on this, Councillor Aoife Flynn Kennedy commended the residents of the Parnell Rd/Herbert Rd and Davitt Rd areas and the residents of the Upper, Lower and Middle Dargle Road area who worked with her to highlight the need for these signs. She added that there are still other traffic issues to address in these areas, including illegal parking, ramps and speed issues but the signs were “progress”.

No funding allocation for footpath repair is proposed for 2023. However, essential repairs at Kilmacanogue estates which were planned for last year will be carried out by direct labour from road maintenance when staff are available. In the meantime, footpath defects are being assessed and recorded for the time when funding becomes available.

On the Enniskerry Village Renewal Scheme, an interim report on the Town Clock monument by the conservation engineer indicates possible movement and further monitoring is required before conclusions on required remedial work.

Detailed design and contract documents are being progressed. Capital funding has been approved for the substantial works following withdrawal of NTA funding.

The Convent Avenue to Vevay Crescent Permeability Scheme has been returned to the Bray MD to implement following withdrawal of NTA funding and a business case for the funding to the amount of €450,000 over two years has been approved. Land owner agreement and Part 8 planning approval will be required to progress this scheme.

The National Transport Authority project allocation for the Bray MD in 2023 includes:

Bray DART Interchange- Bus Terminus Improvement: (€1,684,000) tenders due for works

Bray Seafront Plaza: (€60,000) minor snagging near completion

Bus Priority in Little Bray: (€50,000) proposal awaited for inclusion of a rapid build option

River Dargle Cycleway: (€50,000) Options Assessment report to be finalised

Killarney Road Active Travel Route: (€60,000) Rapid Build Options report to be completed for the scheme and Wicklow County Council is preparing tender documents.

Bray Bridge Footbridges and tie-ins: €150,000 and is currently at preliminary design stage.

Bray Main Street Bus Priority and Decongestion: €10,000, at concepts and options stage.

Convent Avenue to Vevay Crescent Permeability: €10,000, close out of 2022 costs incurred.

SRTS Round 2 Kilmacanogue NS, Kilmacanogue: €20,000, waiting on An Taisce Greenschools delivery plan.

Councillor Erika Doyle raised the issue of the Bray Seafront Plaza, which is being used constantly by people for parking and not as intended for pedestrians and as a recreational area.

Meanwhile, the NTA has recently been writing to owners/occupiers of properties that will be impacted by the Bus Connects Bray to City Centre Corridor, concerning the likely compulsory purchase orders (CPO) of relevant lands.

Contracts have been awarded for three bus shelters in the Bray District, at the Bogmeadow in Enniskerry, the N11 northbound at Kilmacanogue and the Giltspur-SCR Terminus. Works commenced in early June and are expected to be completed by the end of the month.

A bus stop proving exercise has been undertaken between the NTA in the Bray MD in preparation for the new spine and local bus routes. The Bray MD submitted a proposal to the NTA that the current 185 route should be amended to include a link between the Fassaroe and Palermo estates via a bus gate instead of the current L15 proposal.

Meanwhile, trail works at the Kilmacanogue Marsh that were to be completed last year are about to resume following arrival of retaining wall materials. A ramped path with an entrance opposite the car park is to be constructed.

Funding has been allocated for trail development and conservation to the main Sugarloaf access at the Red Lane car park. Drawings have been prepared to provide car park improvements with coach parking and a turn-around facility. Consultation with local farmers with grazing rights on the commonage has been initiated.

The public consultation for the Raheen Public Park has closed (April 27) and an appeal (in accordance with the provisions of Article 120 of the Planning and Development Regulations 2001-2018) has been made seeking An Bord Pleannala (ABP) to make a determination that an Environmental Impact assessment is required for the project.

The council has responded to questions issued by ABP and is waiting on a determination on the appeal. The Part 8 process (the method a council uses to apply for planning permission) has been suspended pending the outcome of the determination.

In the same area, a draft Conservation Management Plan has been prepared for Bray Head.

A pathfinder visit took place in April, during which there was extensive engagement between the ecology consultant and various stakeholders. There are proposals to seek Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS) funding to help implement the plan. Another public site meeting is to be planned to discuss proposals for a ‘Neighbourwood Scheme’.

Regarding Bray Harbour Improvements, a presentation was made to the department responsible for urban regeneration (URDF) funding for the project, which outlined the outcome of the feasibility study.

Feedback was “favourable” and approval is awaited to progress to tendering for consultants. It is planned to fence off an area identified in the feasibility report that could be used to facilitate the relocation of existing or accommodate additional marine uses in the harbour.

At Bogmeadow, in Enniskerry, capital funding has been approved from the council’s Development Contribution Scheme along with discretionary funding for developing the playground. Detailed design and preparation of specifications for both the site development works that deals with the site preparation, retaining walls and alterations to infrastructure and for the supply and installation of the play equipment is progressing.

In terms of recreation, a survey drawing of the site for Ballywaltrim Recreational Field Masterplan has been received and a draft layout drawing of an astro turf pitch is under review at present.

Outline plans for the proposed astro turf area have been progressed and will be issued to stakeholders for feedback shortly. Options development for the final configuration of pitches, detailed design and costing have yet to be completed.

The tender for the Skateboard Park has been received for the design and build of a skateboard park at Ballywaltrim and work is progressing on the preparation of Part VIII documentation.

Finally, tenders for a swimming pontoon have been received off Bray beach. The views of Water Safety Ireland are being sought before contract is awarded.