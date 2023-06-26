Progress made to restore Bray to Greystones Cliff Walk Committee as extension explored

Progress has been made to restore the defunct Cliff Walk Management Committee, with two Wicklow councillors seeing the potential for the walk – once it is reopened – to be tied in with plans for the East Coast Greenway.

At June’s monthly meeting of the Greystones Municipal District, Greystones Councillor Stephen Stokes brought a motion that ‘Greystones Municipal District calls for the re-establishment of a Cliff Walk Management Committee, in partnership with the Bray Municipal District. This should comprise of Wicklow County Council Officials and Councillors.’

Cllr Stokes said there had previously been a very successful management committee, so essentially “this was to try and breathe new life into it”.

He has now been joined by Bray Councillor Joe Behan in calling for the restoration of the committee, which used to meet regularly in the days of Bray Town Council and Greystones Town Council.

Commenting on the frustrations of locals and visitors to the delays in reopening the walk, which has been closed since 2021, Cllr Behan said: "The Cliff Walk is an essential local amenity that draws in visitors from across Wicklow and from around the world. People are rightly frustrated by the slow pace of re-opening. We need to address the outstanding issues as a matter of priority."

Greystones Municipal District has now approved the motion submitted by Cllr Stokes seeking the restoration of the committee and Cllr Stokes added: "Myself and Cllr Behan are determined to seek action. The Cliff Walk also provides an important boost to tourism. Many local businesses struggled during Covid. One way to help them is to get more tourists visiting the area. A key part of this strategy must include the Cliff Walk. The current Cliff Walk Management Committee exists in name only."

"The pace of change has been slow,” said Cllr Behan, “but eventually we expect the current issues to be resolved. We need to consider a strategic plan to harness the potential of the Cliff Walk. This can be tied in with the proposed East Coast Greenway. People will be able to walk from Bray to Wicklow town, with stops in Greystones, Kilcoole or Newcastle. As such, we need to breathe new life into the Cliff Walk Management Committee."