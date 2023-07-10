Progress made on scheme to put an end to ‘chaotic congestion’ on N11 in Wicklow

The new parallel road on the N11 at Kilmacanogue. Photo: Leigh Anderson.

Wicklow Green Party TD Steven Matthews has said the long-awaited bus priority scheme to end “chaotic congestion” on the N11 will now proceed, following the decision by Green Party Minister Eamon Ryan and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to allow Wicklow County Council to advance to the design stages.

The N11/M11 Bus Priority Scheme isa multi-authority project involving Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), the National Transport Authority (NTA), Wicklow County Council (WCC) and Dún-Laoghaire Rathdown County Council.

The aim of the scheme is the provision of bus priority measures (in both directions) during peak periods on the N11/M11 national road. Priority facilities can be used by buses/coaches to avoid congested traffic lanes and help to reduce the current unsustainable dependency on cars.

The scheme will provide dedicated bus lanes and other infrastructure along the section of existing N11/M11 route extending from Loughlinstown roundabout in the north to N11 Junction 9 (Glenview) in the south.

This section of the N11/M11 corridor traverses two local authorities, with the northern portion of the scheme located within the boundary of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council and the remaining extent within Wicklow County Council.

Mr Matthews said: “I have been working constantly with Wicklow County Council, Minister Eamon Ryan, and Transport Infrastructure Ireland to ensure we get the funding and the go-ahead to provide express buses, park and ride options and the priority routing from Junction 9 to Junction 4.

“We have already seen a huge increase in rural bus services throughout all Wicklow areas, a new Wicklow-Bray bus and a new late evening service on the train line.

“Now we will have reliable journey times on the N11 for those who choose to take the bus, supported by park and ride options which I am working with the NTA to provide in tandem with this bus priority scheme.”

He added: "The biggest climate emissions challenge we face in Ireland is through transport emissions where we have locked people into car dependency with few alternatives.

“Public transport needs to be affordable, and we have slashed bus and rail fares to encourage greater use and assist with cost-of-living increases.

"Public transport must be comfortable, and we are delivering the largest ever order of new rail carriages including battery electric DARTs for the extension to Wicklow town, new buses on the Wicklow, Arklow and west Wicklow routes and new buses for the local link services across the county.

“Services need to be frequent and reliable so increasing the fleet, recruiting more drivers and the provision of bus corridors such as the N11 scheme in Wicklow and Bus Connects for north Wicklow to Dublin ensures journey times become reliable – far more so than car use in chaotic congestion every morning on the N11.

“There will always be a need for the N11 and N81 to maintained and made safer, but the future is about public transport alternatives and relieving commuters from long, congested, expensive and car dependent commutes.”