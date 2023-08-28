Powerscourt Hotel sees ‘Gap’ in the market to open new bar and brasserie

McGills bar at Powerscourt Hotel Resort & Spa has undergone a €2.5 million investment to transform its casual dining and traditional bar experience , into a more contemporary social space, now named The Sally Gap Bar & Brasserie.

Drawing inspiration from the famous crossroads in the Wicklow mountains, The Sally Gap Bar & Brasserie has been created as a meeting place for all, in a contemporary relaxed setting.

The culinary team led by Executive Chef Cormac McCreary have developed a menu offering a wide range of options aiming to suit every taste and craving for adults and children alike. Cormac and his team have worked hard to design a new dining experience for The Sally Gap Bar & Brasserie, still with an emphasis on the hotel’s commitment to supporting local suppliers, partnering with select farms and dairies where possible to source the finest fresh ingredients which take pride of place on their menus.

With main course options like “Wicklow Ridgeway Wagyu Beef Burger, Onion relish, smoked applewood cheese, pickles, and burger sauce” it is evident that each dish represents the best of Irish produce, elevated to Cormac’s exacting standards.

There’s also an impressive Grill selection offering world-renowned artisan producer John Stone Beef where each select cut is flame char grilled to maximise taste and flavour and all accompanied with a delicious array of side dishes and sauces. Vegan, vegetarian and all dietary requests are catered for and there’s also an impressive children’s menu available. Peruse the new MENU to whet your appetite!

Aesthetically, The Sally Gap Bar & Brasserie has been designed to maximise space and showcase the various dining options available from inviting nooks offering seclusion for a discreet dining experience to the more relaxed banquette style seating for larger gatherings.

The new bar is also the perfect spot to enjoy an expertly prepared aperitif, where the beverage team have curated a wine and cocktail list that complements the internal and external surroundings with an inspired local choice of bespoke cocktails including The Spinc, with Glendalough Gin, Lemon Juice, Lavender Syrup, Maraschino Liqueur, Soda Water.

A beautifully designed ceiling anchors the open floor layout, with an inviting space offering an array of comfortable sofas and classic armchairs, as well as high stools and dining seating, all overlooking the hotel’s gardens, complete with bespoke bi-folding windows, allowing guests to totally immerse themselves in the bright and airy interior.

Deep blues, soft greens and warm beige tones, accompanied by rich timbers and brass detailing, with striking black accents complete the impressive interiors, all blending beautifully with the hotel’s iconic location, in the heart of The Garden of Ireland.

Taking further inspiration from the majestic setting, some striking interior features include an oversized bronze mirrored wall, displaying a botanical gallery of wild flowers and wildlife. Wildlife can also be seen within the feature wallpaper, again reflecting the nature of the surrounding landscapes. An impressive limestone fireplace, creates a focal point to the room and library walls furnish the space adding further to the atmosphere of this inviting interior.

The Sally Gap Bar & Brasserie is open for dinner service daily from 5.30pm-9.30pm offering a Table d’Hôte menu priced at €45 for 2 courses and €55 for 3 courses. Opening times are Monday – Thursday 4.00pm –12.30, Friday and Saturday 4.00pm– 01.30 and Sunday 16.4.00pm –11.30pm. Also, live entertainment will be on Friday and Saturday nights from 9.30pm.