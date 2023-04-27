Powerscourt Estate named Ireland’s first sustainable visitor attraction

​

Powerscourt Estate, in Enniskerry, has become Ireland’s first visitor attraction to be certified by Sustainable Travel Ireland, the country’s leading and longest-running body for the promotion of sustainable and responsible tourism.

Commenting on how important an achievement the certification was for the estate, Sarah Slazenger, Managing Director of Powerscourt Estate, said: “Over the last few years as a team, we have worked collectively on the Estate to make this happen.

“However, sustainability was always front and centre of everything we do at Powerscourt. In 1961, Powerscourt Estate was bought with sustainability in mind. Our grandfather, Ralph Slazenger, saw the potential for creating renewable energy from Powerscourt Waterfall, which is the highest in Ireland.

“He was an innovative thinker and we have carried forward his open-minded attitude in the development of the estate. The bottom line is that nature and the environment are integral to the estate and sustainability is vital for the future of Powerscourt. We see ourselves as custodians of Powerscourt for future generations and our aim is to leave it in a better state for them. We see sustainability as vital for the future of Powerscourt,” she added.

While the accolade is the first for the estate in terms of sustainability credentials, Powerscourt Gardens already sits in third place behind the Palace of Versailles, in France, and Kew Gardens, in England, in National Geographic’s ‘Top Ten’ series of the best trips, adventures and places to visit in the world.

Powerscourt Gardens was the only Irish entry included by National Geographic, and one of seven European countries to make it into the top 10.

Over the last few years, some of the sustainability initiatives which have been implemented on the estate include an integrated energy management system (developed in association with Cool Planet Group, the Irish company based in Powerscourt which aims to uncover the business opportunities in tackling climate change), a waste reduction plan and biodiversity rewilding initiatives, such as wildflower meadows, a tree planting programme, and a bee sanctuary at the walled gardens.

The long-term mission at Powerscourt Estate is for the Estate to be recognised on a global stage for its sustainability initiatives and to be Net Zero by 2025.

Commenting on the example set by Powerscourt in leading the way for sustainable tourism, Rob Rankin, Director of Sustainable Travel Ireland, said: “The bottom line is that pursuing true sustainability is not just beneficial to the environment and local community, it’s also great for the actual bottom line too. Amongst other benefits, research shows time and time again that customers want to spend their money with caring companies. And that those companies attract and retain better employees too. They also save lots of money by reducing their use of energy, waste and water.”