Powerscourt Distillery captures the ‘Spirit of Wicklow’ in a bottle

What do toffee, baking spices, vanilla, dessert apples, pears, soft leather, cinnamon, nutmeg, and baked buttered pastry crusts all have in common? It's a tough one, but if you happened to sample the new single malt whiskey from the Powerscourt Distillery then you will certainly get a better flavour of the answer. .

Fercullen Single Malt has been aged on the premises since 2018. The company claims that it’s the first distilled whiskey from the county in over a century.

Commenting on the unique flavours in the new single malt, John Cashman, from Rathdrum, who is Head of New Product Development for The Powerscourt Distillery said: “Our First Fercullen Single Malt release takes authentic inspiration from our unique location. It is a great honour to be involved in the inaugural release of a whiskey which was completely distilled here in Powerscourt Distillery.

"The whole team are exceptionally proud of this key milestone in our story, especially our first employee and Senior Distiller, Johnathan Graham, who, alongside our founding Master Distiller, supervised the first distillation in 2018. Our award-winning Master Distiller, Paul Corbett, has curated the final liquid – a sensational single malt worthy of the title ‘Spirit of Wicklow’.

Mr Corbett added: “The spirit laid down at Powerscourt Distillery in 2018 is of exceptional quality. To have the opportunity to blend these liquids and establish the DNA of Fercullen Single Malt has been an honour. I look forward to blending many more releases of Powerscourt Distillery liquid in the coming years.”

The Powerscourt Distillery Single Malt is available at selected stockists nationwide, online, and from the visitor centre on the Powerscourt Estate, priced at €55.