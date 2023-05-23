Powerscourt Distillery announces ‘Spirit of Wicklow’ Awards to honour local heroes

Powerscourt Distillery, based in the Powerscourt Estate, in Enniskerry, has announced a new award for communities in Wicklow called ‘The Spirit of Wicklow’, which is in keeping with its own ethos of ‘producing and inspiring extraordinary spirit’.

The award has been introduced to celebrate the founding of the distillery, in 2018, in particular the Fercullen Single Malt, which is the first whiskey distilled in Wicklow in over 100 years – 100% distilled on Powerscourt Estate and 100% malt – and takes its inspiration from its unique location in the foothills of the Wicklow Mountains.

The Spirit of Wicklow awards aim to celebrate the spirit, passion, inspiration and uncompromising mindset of Wicklow and its people, with cooperation seen every day in our communities, businesses, services, craftsmanship, culture and our connection to the unique and beautiful landscape.

Speaking about the awards, Caroline Gardiner, Head of Marketing, Digital and Communications said: “As an Enniskerry native, I couldn’t be prouder of our unique and beautiful Garden County and the abundance it has to offer. We are delighted to mark this seminal moment for the company with our Spirit of Wicklow awards, acknowledging the amazing support we have received since founding The Powerscourt Distillery. The campaign aims to celebrate the passionate and inspirational mindset of Wicklow and its people, seen every day in all aspects of our communities.”

There are four categories of awards, each of which relates to Powerscourt Distilllery’s Brand Values. The categories are: Comunity, Sustainability, Arts/Sports/Culture and Enterprise and Innovation.

Voting closes on Monday, May 29 and while nominations can be made from outside the county, nominees (individual or group/business) must be either Wicklow-resident or working with a Wicklow-based entity.

The Awards Winner in each category will receive a luxury hamper of Wicklow produce, including a selection of exceptional Fercullen Whiskeys.

The overall winner, as chosen by the judges, who embodies the ‘Extraordinary Spirit of Wicklow’ will receive a €2,000 bursary to be awarded to a charity of their choice.