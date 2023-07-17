Plans to demolish Bray library to make way for €3m revamp are lodged

Wicklow County Council (WCC) has now lodged plans to demolish the small branch library at the rear of its library HQ building, at Ballywaltrim in Bray, to make way for a major €3 million revamp of the facility.

Included in the application are plans to take down the railings in front of the south pavilion on Boghall Road, move the rest of the railings and gates closer to the HQ building, and widen the footpath to provide spaces for bicycle parking and disabled parking for library users.

A new public entrance off Boghall Road leading directly into the library is also contained in the plans, meaning the two-storey building will contain a round reading room, top lit by clerestory windows (at the top of the walls), with student study spaces overlooking the reading room.

The form of the building is a cylinder within a square plan, with exhibition room, children's library ( including a storytelling theatre), changing places, a community meeting room, as well as 18 small offices in a work-from-home hub.

A sensory garden is proposed at the southeast of the building opposite the Community Centre. The library HQ courtyard, (including the mobile library garage) will be retained.

Back in June, when councillors were shown the plans during a presentation by County Librarian Brendan Martin and architect Shane deBlacam, they were unanimous in their praise for the building.

Proposals for the major €3 million revamp of Ballywaltrim Library were given the green light back in February 2022, although this figure is likely to increase. The upgrade is expected to quadruple the size of the library on the Boghall Road and is among the capital projects contained within Wicklow County Library Service Development Plan 2021 to 2025.

Previous library plans for the town had been considered, including extending the Bray Library on the Eglinton Road. However, it was felt this project would be challenging to the historic nature of the building and its location within the town and would risk losing the gardens, which are a feature of the library. There were more opportunities to develop the site at Ballywaltrim.

The hopes are that the library will emulate the model in Wicklow, whereby the public is granted access from 8.00am to 10.00pm, seven days a week. The timescale will be 18 months approximately for the building works itself, following planning approval and grant aid secured by September.

Once complete, the building will be a “near-zero energy building – not just about solar, but also light and insulation”, in the words of the architect.

Submissions are open until Wednesday, August 9, and a decision date is set for Wednesday, August 30.