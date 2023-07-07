Plans lodged to develop skatepark near Bray leisure centre

Plans for the long-awaited skateboard park for Bray have progressed to the Public Consultation phase, with the park now earmarked for a brownfield site on the Southern Cross Road, at Ballywaltrim.

The development will consist of a concrete skatepark, including the installation of associated skate features and the relocation of the existing bottle banks (nine in total) to an adjacent site. The construction of the park – on a site of 490 square metres – will also require the excavation of the existing macadam surfacing and pouring of in-situ concrete slabs.

It was noted by Wicklow County Council (WCC), in concluding a preliminary examination, that there is “no real likelihood of significant effects on the environment arising from the proposed development and that an Environmental Impact Assessment is not required” .

It was also noted that “the nature of the proposed development is not exceptional in the context of the existing environment” and “the surrounding lands contain sports courts and a children’s playground, while there are playing fields to the north of the site and Shoreline Leisure Centre to the north east. The closest residential developments are further removed from the site than these recreational and leisure facilities”.

Reports also state that the proposals will not give rise to any significant waste or result in significant emissions or pollutants, while the bring facility that it is proposed for relocation has been in-situ for many years, the new location for the bottle banks is close by and the relocation will not give rise to changes in noise, traffic and volumes of waste associated with the facility.

WCC also said that the size of the proposed development is “not exceptional in the context of the existing environment” and the footprint of the skate park will be constrained to the existing brownfield site and will not entail the loss of additional greenfield lands.

“The proposed development is not located on, in or adjoining an ecologically sensitive site or location, nor does it have the potential to impact on an ecologically sensitive site or location. The proposed development does not have the potential to affect other significant environmental sensitivities in the area,” it added.

A Noise Impact Assessment was also carried out, which concluded that “the proposed skatepark is unlikely to have a significant adverse noise impact on nearby dwellings”.

“The peak sound levels associated with skateboarding tricks (ollies, kickflips etc.) will be the dominant peak sound source,” it said. “[The firm] iAcoustics conducted a simulation by dropping skateboards onto the existing hard surface at the skatepark's proposed location; measurements were taken 1m from the impacts and also at the residential properties along Deepdales.

"There did not appear to be any correlation of impacts when measured at the Deepdales; the peak levels from passing cars were found to occur at a higher level than the peak levels of skateboard impacts. There is an appreciable separation distance of circa 101m from the proposed skatepark to the nearest residential property, which is generally a greater distance than most other skate parks in the Wicklow and South Dublin regions.

"The implication is that other skateparks of a similar scale can coexist successfully with nearby residential properties, suggesting that skateparks do not pose significant noise issues that would warrant larger separation distances.

"There are currently no plans to provide lighting for the skate park, meaning the use of the skatepark will be constrained to daylight hours.”

WCC had entered into discussions with the successful tenderer, Garden Escapes Ltd, earlier this year with a view to finalising designs for the facility and the issue was raised at the April meeting of Bray Municipal District in April, when councillors were given an update on the park’s progress.

As far back as 2003, enthusiasts in Bray were campaigning for a skate park and Bray Skateboarding Association had made deputations to the local council on a number of occasions.

In 2016, the council identified four possible suitable locations: at Ballywaltrim Playground behind the library on the Boghall Road; the seafront; a green area adjacent to Naylor’s Cove; and the People’s Park, in Little Bray.

In respect of the tender for the skateboard park only one submission had been received and the company involved have experience of developing such parks, including one in Newbridge.

The deadline for submissions is noon, on Tuesday, August 22.