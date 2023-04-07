Pioneering dancer Joan Davis tells why she shares her art and Bray garden of ‘great healing’

On a picturesque corner of Bray head sits ‘gorse hill’, family home of Joan Davis, pioneer of contemporary dance in Ireland. The 77-year-old shares her artistic garden and natural amphitheatre with all and told reporter David Medcalf why

First, the easy question – tell us, Ms Davis, what is your profession? … Or maybe not so easy. The 77-year-old laughs at the notion of being pigeon-holed in this way. A little probing is required. Would ‘dancer’ fit the bill maybe? Or how about ‘choreographer’? Joan thoughtfully agrees that she has filled such roles in the past and she also concedes that she has served as a ‘teacher’.