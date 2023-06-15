Pictures show Wicklow children enjoying ‘Down To The Woods’ at The Whale

Killian Devine and Eva Vera with kids Emma and Olivia, all enjoying the show at The Whale in Greystones. Photo: Leigh Anderson

Brothers Conor and Sean Meehan enjoying the show at The Whale in Greystones. Photo: Leigh Anderson

The Arclight Drama Studio performers on stage for 'Down To The Woods' at the Whale Theatre in Greystones. Photo: Leigh Anderson

Arclight Drama Studios brought their fantastically magical ‘Down To The Woods’ production the The Whale Theatre in Greystones as part of Cruinniú na nÓg, Ireland’s national festival of creativity for young people.

‘Down To The Woods’ is an interactive theatre experience for four to eight year olds, centred around a teddy bears picnic and featuring Wally The Woodcutter and his friends.

Photographer Leigh Anderson was on hand to capture some of the reactions in the audience. See some of the faces in our gallery above.