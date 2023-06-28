Wicklow

Pictures show St Patrick’s Loreto pupils completing 100K Challenge in Bray

The pupils of 5th class at St Patrick’s Loreto Primary School with their medals. Photos: Leigh Anderson.

St Patrick's Bray 100km Finish. Annabel Denver, Ania Maguire and Sofia Robinson.

Anna McHugh, Faye Byrne and Emma Collins.

Mariastella Palma and Alicia Gallagher running the final kilometre.

Pippa Temple, Lucy Ryan, Layla Greene, Sophie Peakin, Kathleen Ese Omoshigho and Kitty McCarthy Guy.

Darcy, Karen and Millie O'Carroll.

Lois O'Sullivan-Phillips, Éabha Humphries, Makayla Smyth and Georgia Shortt.

The start of the final kilometre at St Pat's Loreto.

4th class pupils with their medals.

Sadie O'Keeffe, Moya McCrory, Chloe Mullen and Millie O'Carroll.

Tom Galvin
Bray People

The pupils at St Patrick’s Loreto Primary School had a busy year in more ways than one, as they took part in the 100K Challenge.

And from the start of the year until the bitter end worked hard towards hitting that huge goal.

Staff were full of praise for their pupils’ commitment and said they were “incredibly dedicated during the long winter months, running in the cold, wind, rain and muck”.

The school also gave the participants a special chart which they diligently filled out during the year after each run.

Nearly 400 girls took up the challenge, and apart from their own endeavours, they have been running a kilometre on their lunch break every Monday, Wednesday and Friday – even in winter.

The year’s challenge culminated in a big celebration on Friday, June 16, to mark the final 100th kilometre.

