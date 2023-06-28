Pictures show St Patrick’s Loreto pupils completing 100K Challenge in Bray

The start of the final kilometre at St Pat's Loreto.

The pupils of 5th class at St Patrick’s Loreto Primary School with their medals. Photos: Leigh Anderson.

The pupils at St Patrick’s Loreto Primary School had a busy year in more ways than one, as they took part in the 100K Challenge.

And from the start of the year until the bitter end worked hard towards hitting that huge goal.

Staff were full of praise for their pupils’ commitment and said they were “incredibly dedicated during the long winter months, running in the cold, wind, rain and muck”.

The school also gave the participants a special chart which they diligently filled out during the year after each run.

Nearly 400 girls took up the challenge, and apart from their own endeavours, they have been running a kilometre on their lunch break every Monday, Wednesday and Friday – even in winter.

The year’s challenge culminated in a big celebration on Friday, June 16, to mark the final 100th kilometre.