Pictures show graduation night at St Kilian’s in Bray

Year Head Paul Connolly with his gifts from the pupils, with Head Girl and Boy Aoife Byrne and Daniel Waldron, and Deputy Head Girl and Boy Princess Siziba and Shawn Turner.

Year head Paul Connolly showing off a new jacket presented to him by the students.

Ryan Fegan and Leah Egan receiving the Academic Endeavour Award from class tutor Rachel Ryan and Principal John Murphy.

Dan Gorman, with Lucy and Clare Moore.

Casey Brown Roche and Abbie Costello receiving the Sports Award from class tutor Bjorn Jenkins and Principal John Murphy.

Qiu Xie receiving the Arts & Culture Award from class tutor Joan Murray.

Shawn Turner receiving the Community Spirit Award from year head Paul Connolly and board of management chairperson Nuala Fox.

LCA Student of the Year Brian Byrne receiving his award from LCA coordinator Tracey Brophy and Principal John Murphy.

Student of the Year Daniel Waldron with Principal John Murphy.

Charley Pettersson receiving the Academic Excellence Award from Deputy Principal Leah Bools.

Jing Wang receiving the Attendance award from Deputy Principal Leah Bools.

At St Killian's Community School Graduation Ceremony were award recipients Shane Buta, Everita Stepite, Nene Hawa Berry, Jun Hao Chin, Pavel Ivanov, Chad O'Toole, Guesh Gebremikael, Saoirse O'Hanlon, Nathan Kennedy and Billy Treacy with their class tutors. Photos Leigh Anderson.

Tom GalvinBray People

To the rousing chorus of ‘Dog Days are Over’ being sung on stage, the sixth year students at St Killian’s Community School, in Bray, had their night in the spotlight on the evening of Thursday, May 25 in the school's sports hall, where awards were given out in several categories, including Academic Endeavour, Sport, Arts & Culture and Community Spirit.

This was the first school-based graduation night since 2019, with alternative arrangements having to be made in the intervening years.

This year's graduating class had 'Up, Up and Away!' as their theme and it was a very special night of reminiscing and celebrating with the teaching wishing “this fine group of young people the very best in their future lives”.

Everyone joined with their Year Head, Paul Connolly, in expressing great pride in the Class of 2023.