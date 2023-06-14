Pictures show graduation night at St Kilian’s in Bray
Tom GalvinBray People
To the rousing chorus of ‘Dog Days are Over’ being sung on stage, the sixth year students at St Killian’s Community School, in Bray, had their night in the spotlight on the evening of Thursday, May 25 in the school's sports hall, where awards were given out in several categories, including Academic Endeavour, Sport, Arts & Culture and Community Spirit.
This was the first school-based graduation night since 2019, with alternative arrangements having to be made in the intervening years.
This year's graduating class had 'Up, Up and Away!' as their theme and it was a very special night of reminiscing and celebrating with the teaching wishing “this fine group of young people the very best in their future lives”.
Everyone joined with their Year Head, Paul Connolly, in expressing great pride in the Class of 2023.