Pictures show graduation night at St Kilian’s in Bray

At St Killian's Community School Graduation Ceremony were award recipients Shane Buta, Everita Stepite, Nene Hawa Berry, Jun Hao Chin, Pavel Ivanov, Chad O'Toole, Guesh Gebremikael, Saoirse O'Hanlon, Nathan Kennedy and Billy Treacy with their class tutors. Photos Leigh Anderson.

LCA Student of the Year Brian Byrne receiving his award from LCA coordinator Tracey Brophy and Principal John Murphy.

Year head Paul Connolly showing off a new jacket presented to him by the students.

Year Head Paul Connolly with his gifts from the pupils, with Head Girl and Boy Aoife Byrne and Daniel Waldron, and Deputy Head Girl and Boy Princess Siziba and Shawn Turner.

To the rousing chorus of ‘Dog Days are Over’ being sung on stage, the sixth year students at St Killian’s Community School, in Bray, had their night in the spotlight on the evening of Thursday, May 25 in the school's sports hall, where awards were given out in several categories, including Academic Endeavour, Sport, Arts & Culture and Community Spirit.

This was the first school-based graduation night since 2019, with alternative arrangements having to be made in the intervening years.

This year's graduating class had 'Up, Up and Away!' as their theme and it was a very special night of reminiscing and celebrating with the teaching wishing “this fine group of young people the very best in their future lives”.

Everyone joined with their Year Head, Paul Connolly, in expressing great pride in the Class of 2023.