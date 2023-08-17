Pictures show families enjoying the Greystones Picnic in the Park

Picnic In The Park at Burnaby Park Greystones. Avril and Rhea Kenny with Rachel Byrne, Frederick and Juliette Kinghan.

Picnic In The Park at Burnaby Park Greystones. Kacey and Max Yegorov with kids Tom and Emma.

Picnic In The Park at Burnaby Park Greystones. Hannah McConnell from Kilcoole who has just released Crocodile Tears on Spotify performing at the picnic.

A Picnic in the Park event was held in Burnaby Park in Greystones on Saturday, August 12. Local families came out to enjoy the event which had live music including a performance from Hannah McConnell from Kilcoole who has just released Crocodile Tears on Spotify.