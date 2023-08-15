Pictures show families enjoying Greystones’s Picnic in the Park
Picnic In The Park at Burnaby Park Greystones. Sarah and Erin Messitt, Amelia Treacy, Amie Horan, Edel Kelly, Craig Duggan, Jaxon Maher and Caitlin Treacy.
Picnic In The Park at Burnaby Park Greystones. Hannah McConnell from Kilcoole who has just released Crocodile Tears on Spotify performing at the picnic.
Picnic In The Park at Burnaby Park Greystones. Kacey and Max Yegorov with kids Tom and Emma.
Picnic In The Park at Burnaby Park Greystones. Robert, Tania and Nathan O'Maker.
Picnic In The Park at Burnaby Park Greystones. Sarah, Oisin, Sophie, Sage and John Lynch.
Picnic In The Park at Burnaby Park Greystones. Members of Greystones Town Team: Ciara Kelly, Yvonne O'Neill, Pratiksha Kamat, Noah Kelly, Abhisheek Nath and Tom O'Mahony.
Picnic In The Park at Burnaby Park Greystones. Cousins Flavia Scully and Nathan Toolan.
Picnic In The Park at Burnaby Park Greystones. The picnic at Burnaby Park Greystones.
Picnic In The Park at Burnaby Park Greystones. Bowie O'Neill with her grandad David.
Picnic In The Park at Burnaby Park Greystones. Avril and Rhea Kenny with Rachel Byrne, Frederick and Juliette Kinghan.
Picnic In The Park at Burnaby Park Greystones. Maeve, Joey and Ali Robinson.
Bray People Today at 10:02
A Picnic in the Park event was held in Burnaby Park in Greystones on Saturday, August 12. Local families came out to enjoy the event which had live music including a performance from Hannah McConnell from Kilcoole who has just released Crocodile Tears on Spotify.
Photos by Leigh Anderson.