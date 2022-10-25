Pictures show Diwali festival shining brightly in Greystones

Ki Diwali Celebration at Greystones Rugby Club. Samruddhi, Gargi and Pankaj Adurkar with Swapnil and Sachet Patil

A SMALL part of Greystones became a part of India on Sunday, October 23 night. Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, lit up Greystones Rugby Club as the venue hosted many of the town’s Indian families, VIPs and dignitaries.

Expand Close Ki Diwali Celebration at Greystones Rugby Club. Sandra Tierney, Ashita Popat, Harvinder Walia, Deirdre Murphy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ki Diwali Celebration at Greystones Rugby Club. Sandra Tierney, Ashita Popat, Harvinder Walia, Deirdre Murphy

Greystones Community Garda Sandra Tierney and her Bray counterpart, Deirdre Murphy, attended alongside councillors from the Greystones Municipal District: Lourda Scott, Tom Fortune, Stephen Stokes, Derek Mitchell, Gerry Walsh, and Jodie Neary.

Expand Close Ki Diwali Celebration at Greystones Rugby Club. Avi, Abir, Sumit and Geet Handa / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ki Diwali Celebration at Greystones Rugby Club. Avi, Abir, Sumit and Geet Handa

There were members of the Fire Service, Greystones Town Team and Anne Burke from the African Irish Society of Wicklow to name a few. There was dancing, games, cultural programmes, plenty of exotic food and Bharatnatyam - traditional Indian dancing. Speeches highlighted what different cultures bring to the Greystones community.

Expand Close Ki Diwali Celebration at Greystones Rugby Club. Ayaan Goyal with Aaryav and Vani Mittal / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ki Diwali Celebration at Greystones Rugby Club. Ayaan Goyal with Aaryav and Vani Mittal

The evening started with small prayers at 6.15 p.m. There was lots of excitement as it was the first event of its kind and interest was high. Planning for 2023, in a larger venue, is already underway, with more Wicklow Indian communities set to be invited.​​​

Expand Close Ki Diwali Celebration at Greystones Rugby Club. Sarah and Joydip Kumar / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ki Diwali Celebration at Greystones Rugby Club. Sarah and Joydip Kumar

Expand Close Ki Diwali Celebration at Greystones Rugby Club. Organisers Pratiksha Kamat and Salil Walavalkar / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ki Diwali Celebration at Greystones Rugby Club. Organisers Pratiksha Kamat and Salil Walavalkar

Expand Close Ki Diwali Celebration at Greystones Rugby Club. Guru Kishan Chakkaravarthi, Deepica Sudarsan, Niharika and Pradyun Gurukishan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ki Diwali Celebration at Greystones Rugby Club. Guru Kishan Chakkaravarthi, Deepica Sudarsan, Niharika and Pradyun Gurukishan