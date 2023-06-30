Wicklow

Pictures show 12 little Wicklow graduates from Jolly Tots Creche

Jolly Tots Community Childcare Bray Graduations. Ayla Stack and family.

Jolly Tots Community Childcare Bray Graduations. Hailey Lynne Drinkwater and family. Photos: Leigh Anderson.

Jolly Tots Community Childcare Bray Graduations. Rian Holt and family.

Jolly Tots Community Childcare Bray Graduations. Penny Carroll and family.

Jolly Tots Community Childcare Bray Graduations. Ben Byrne Muldowney and family.

Jolly Tots Community Childcare Bray Graduations. Weston Lawlor and family.

Jolly Tots Community Childcare Bray Graduations. Sienna Sehleanu and family.

Jolly Tots Community Childcare Bray Graduations. Clodagh Ryan and family

Jolly Tots Community Childcare Bray Graduations. Tom Fleming and family

Tom Galvin
Bray People

There were heartwarming scenes as the latest class of children prepared to wave goodbye to Jolly Tots Creche.

Twelve children enjoyed their graduation ceremony at South Bray Resource Centre, on Thursday, June 22, where they sang songs and received their end-of-year folders.

There were also celebrations for the staff and clients of the creche as they celebrated achieving the Healthy Ireland Smart Start Birth- 3 and revalidation of the Pre-school Awards.

Mandy O Reilly, from Jolly Tots, said they are proud to help make changes that could impact the lives of children.

“Ireland is currently in the grip of a national obesity epidemic,” she said. “I am extremely proud of Angela O Reilly and our excellent team for working so hard to attain these awards.

"The staff at Jolly Tots have worked closely with the parents/guardians who attend our service to implement the changes needed to have attained this award.

Jolly Tots is one of two creche services offered in Bray by the Bray Family Resource and Development Project.