Pictures of the turning on of the Christmas lights in Bray

Tuesday, 29 November 2022
Jace, Carley, Julie and David Keddy at the turning on of the Christmas lights in Bray.
Vaughan, Dylan, Shane and Niamh Fortune with Santa.
Claire, Conor and Aoife Egan.
Melanie and Jack Sexton.
Cara and Isla Foster with Senan and Aoibh Kennedy.
Sophie Chen, Millie Curley, Aideen Demel, Zlata Filonenko, Leah Ennis, Anu Demel and Lisa Wang.
November 29 2022 11:14 AM
Crowds were out in force on Saturday in the Civic Plaza in Bray for the turning on of the Christmas lights. Santa was even there to meet the children and to officially turn on the lights. Check out our photos from photographer Leigh Anderson.
