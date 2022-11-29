Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.3°C Dublin

Pictures of the turning on of the Christmas lights in Bray

Jace, Carley, Julie and David Keddy at the turning on of the Christmas lights in Bray. Expand
Vaughan, Dylan, Shane and Niamh Fortune with Santa. Expand
Claire, Conor and Aoife Egan. Expand
Melanie and Jack Sexton. Expand
Cara and Isla Foster with Senan and Aoibh Kennedy. Expand
Sophie Chen, Millie Curley, Aideen Demel, Zlata Filonenko, Leah Ennis, Anu Demel and Lisa Wang. Expand

Close

Jace, Carley, Julie and David Keddy at the turning on of the Christmas lights in Bray.

Jace, Carley, Julie and David Keddy at the turning on of the Christmas lights in Bray.

Vaughan, Dylan, Shane and Niamh Fortune with Santa.

Vaughan, Dylan, Shane and Niamh Fortune with Santa.

Claire, Conor and Aoife Egan.

Claire, Conor and Aoife Egan.

Melanie and Jack Sexton.

Melanie and Jack Sexton.

Cara and Isla Foster with Senan and Aoibh Kennedy.

Cara and Isla Foster with Senan and Aoibh Kennedy.

Sophie Chen, Millie Curley, Aideen Demel, Zlata Filonenko, Leah Ennis, Anu Demel and Lisa Wang.

Sophie Chen, Millie Curley, Aideen Demel, Zlata Filonenko, Leah Ennis, Anu Demel and Lisa Wang.

/

Jace, Carley, Julie and David Keddy at the turning on of the Christmas lights in Bray.

braypeople

Crowds were out in force on Saturday in the Civic Plaza in Bray for the turning on of the Christmas lights. Santa was even there to meet the children and to officially turn on the lights. Check out our photos from photographer Leigh Anderson.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

Privacy