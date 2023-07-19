Pictures from Greystones Plaza Market which is a real boost for entire area

Greystones’ Plaza Market, which has been a welcome feature down at the harbour every week since it opened on Saturday June 24, has been a huge success for all involved – the stall holders, the browsers, passers-by and earnest shoppers, and of course the Tidy Towns folk who benefit from the funds raised to boost projects around the town.

Organiser Siobhan Stack said that thus far, the market has “exceeded expectations”.

"The community on the whole has been amazing,” she said. “And Greystones Tidy Towns are delighted with how it’s working out for them, as are the traders. It’s a busy spot and they’re all doing very well. And the word around the town is that it’s a great asset to the community and people are wondering why it hasn’t been done before.”

With everything ranging from photographers and ice cream stalls, to arts and crafts and young entrepreneurs creating their own cards, like young Liam Simpson, Siobhan added that “it’s a great use of the spot and it’s an area that really needed something.”

The market also provides a space for local charities to help promote and fundraise, and has proven a vital avenue for groups to engage with the community.

"We have a community hub area,” Siobhan said, “we decided that we wanted to make it bigger than just being a fundraiser for Greystones Tidy Towns [stalls are rented for a €25 fee]. So we would like other community groups and clubs in the area to be able to recruit and fundraise and benefit off the back of it, to make it really an inclusive event.

"So a lot of people have taken us up on that and they’re delighted with the response they’re getting. Colette Talbot from Together for Homeless – she’s in Dublin every Monday night feeding people on the streets – this has been an amazing fundraiser for her, to allow her to get the funds to feed those people. Dementia Support have taken a place, Wicklow Pride, Greystones Rugby Club are coming, Wicklow Cancer Support, all different local charities and groups.”

Siobhan said that the market will finish up at the end of August, with the last event taking place on Sunday 27, and “beyond that we have no immediate plans". In the meantime, you can enjoy the freedom to roam around the stalls every Sunday from 11.00am to 5.30pm.