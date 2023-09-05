Pictures capture celebrations at Wicklow school as five staff depart after 150 years’ service

Retirements are always worth the sense of occasion but for a school to celebrate the huge service of five of its staff departing all at once is certainly something that is worth pulling out all the stops for.

St Killian’s Community School has played a vital role in the educational life of Bray and North Wicklow since 1981 and at a function in the Glenview Hotel on August 25, the school bade farewell to five of its longest-serving employees.

Colleagues, former colleagues, members of the Board of Management, family and friends came together to celebrate the careers of five women who, between them, gave more than 150 years of loyal service to the school.

Presentations were made on behalf of the Board of Management and the school staff and Principal John Murphy, speaking on behalf of everyone, outlined the special contribution that each had made to the community of the school.

Monica Davidson, as School Secretary, was renowned for her ‘interest, courtesy, care and service to all’ and, as the public face of the school, was “at all times warm, kind, welcoming and inclusive, setting a positive tone for everyone else to follow.”

Noreen Scanlon, the Canteen Manager, who had served for many years alongside her husband John, as caretaker, was celebrated for the significant role she played in the lives of generations of students and the great interest and care she had for them.

She was lauded for her great organisational skills “while always ensuring that all students were well looked after, with any excess distributed to local deserving charities.“

Helen Dodd was first appointed to the teaching staff in 1982 and was the school’s longest-serving staff member.

In her role of Home Economics teacher and Year Head, she had been “a reassuring presence and a wise mentor, providing guidance and direction to her students as they journeyed through secondary school.”

Mrs Dodd had also brought her passion for quilting into the school and her students’ handiwork will adorn the corridors for years to come.

Michele Daly, also a Home Economics teacher and Year Head, was “a dedicated and caring teacher, a positive and supportive colleague, and a loyal friend to so many. Her many acts of kindness to students and colleagues alike, had made a lasting contribution to the school’s culture of care and respect.”

She had “always prioritised students’ wellbeing and, in so doing, contributed greatly to their holistic development.”

Leah Bools, the recently retired Deputy Principal, began her St. Kilian’s career as an English teacher and in that role she was known for her “commitment to high standards and her dedication to her students.”

She was appointed as DP in 2012, a role in which her “organisational skills were legendary and her work ethic was an example to everyone.”

She had been a great support to the teaching and non-teaching staff and students had “always been listened to and shown the greatest of respect” and had been “taught about ambition, fairness and about taking responsibility.”

The occasion of the five retirements was noted as a significant milestone in the story of the school, as all of their contributions had been immense.

Best wishes were extended to them all for long, healthy and happy retirements.