Pictures as Claire Byrne joins Purple House to launch a new chapter in cancer support

Claire Byrne and Veronica O' Leary share a joke at the launch of ' A New Chapter 33 Years and Growing' at Purple House in Bray highlighting the increasing importance of those facing cancer looking after their mental health.

Claire Byrne joined the members of the Purple House Cancer Support Centre in Bray to launch a new book featuring truly inspiring and uplifting stories of individuals who have faced cancer and put their experiences into words.

A New Chapter; 33 Years and Growing, is aimed at helping those facing into a cancer battle and in particular highlights the importance of looking after one’s mental health. Purple House has seen a surge in calls from young people who seeking mental health support and this book will be a vital resource for them.

“We are thrilled to launch this book and share these stories of hope, resilience, and courage,” said Veronica O’Leary CEO of Purple House. “Our goal is to inspire and support those who are facing the challenges of cancer, and to let them know that they are not alone; particularly when it comes to mental health.”

Purple House provides a range of support services, including counselling, play therapy and practical assistance for those affected by cancer.

“We have been receiving an unprecedented number of calls from young people who are dealing with cancer themselves or have a loved one who has been diagnosed,” said Ms O’Leary “We are committed to providing the best possible support to these individuals and ensuring that they have the resources they need to navigate this difficult time.”

Purple House has been providing cancer support services for over 30 years and is dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by cancer. The charity relies on the support of the community to fund their services, and all proceeds from the sale of the new book will go towards supporting their mission.

“We are grateful for the support of and for the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of those affected by cancer,” said Purple House Chairperson John Woods. “We hope that this book will inspire others to share their own stories and that it will serve as a beacon of hope for those who are facing cancer.”

For more information about Purple House and their services, or to purchase a copy of the new book, visit the website at purplehouse.ie.