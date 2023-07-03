Photo taken on Bray to Greystones Cliff Walk wins Biodiversity Photographer of the Year Award

A photograph taken on the Bray to Greystones Cliff Walk has won first prize in the prestigious Biodiversity Photographer of the Year Competition 2023.

The photographer, Brenda Sheridan from Dublin, who describes herself as a “hobbiest” photographer since September 2017 “with a passion for all things nature” wowed the judges with a picture of a bird looking for food with one of its parents, titled ‘Juvenile Stone Chat looking for food from daddy’.

It was described by the judges, former Irish Times photographer Frank Miller and photographer Nick Bradshaw, as “simple, clean and well composed – an endearing image. A worthy winner in a very tough competition”.

"This year was an incredibly tough competition,” they added. “We'd like to thank again the photographers who entered, and those that made it to the shortlist. Congratulations to you all for your dedication, passion and patience needed to capture such wonderful glimpses into the lives of those we share this island with.

“This year was as tough as ever to choose just 20 photos for the shortlist, and a further 10 for the Ocean Category. With over 1000 images submitted of a wide array of wildlife, this year’s entries are testimony to the huge variety of life that calls Ireland home, and displays the passion and patience of the photographers who captured such beautiful images.”

Brenda Sheridan's prizewinning photo, taken on the Bray to Greystones Cliff Walk.

The Biodiversity Photographer of the Year exhibition runs from Saturday, July 1 at the Rediscovery Centre in Ballymun, celebrating Ireland’s wildlife with a unique collection of photographs taken during May 2023.

To see more of Brenda Sheridan’s images, go to: @brendasheridan57